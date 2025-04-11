Live College Baseball Updates: Duke at Miami
1st Inning:
The Miami Hurricanes baseball team is starting to roll after annihilating the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Wednesday by a score of 11 - 1in seven innings. That game came on the heels of a big conference series win last weekend over the Pitt Panthers.
This weekend, they have another big ACC series against a very good Duke Blue Devils squad that comes into the weekend with a 23 -12 overall record and an 8 - 7 record in ACC play. The series kicks off on Friday when Miami will look to carry their momentum from the past week and try to knock off the Blue Devils in what could be a huge series win if they can pull it off.
How to Watch Duke at Miami Baseball
What: Duke Blue Devils @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Friday, April 11
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player to Watch
Fabio Peralta, Miami Hurricanes - The Hurricanes blew out the Wildcats on Wednesday, so there were a ton of great performances. However, it was Peralta's three-run home run in the third inning that broke a 1 - 1 tie and sent Miami on their way to a dominant win. The center fielder was a catalyst to the victory with three RBIs, and he will look to come up with more big hits against Duke this weekend.
Duke Player to Watch
Ben Miller, Duke Blue Devils - Miller's bat has been red-hot all season. He's batting .336 with 15 home runs and 43 RBIs. This season, he leads the team in OPS, hits, HRs, RBIs, and slugging. Miami will have to find a way to cool his bat off in this series.