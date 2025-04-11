All Hurricanes

Live College Baseball Updates: Duke at Miami

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team is starting to roll after its first ACC series win against Pitt. Now, they look to continue their hot streak of two straight run rule games against the Duke Blue Devils.

Miami Saturday Pitcher Griffin Hugus against Princeton. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

1st Inning:

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team is starting to roll after annihilating the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Wednesday by a score of 11 - 1in seven innings. That game came on the heels of a big conference series win last weekend over the Pitt Panthers.

This weekend, they have another big ACC series against a very good Duke Blue Devils squad that comes into the weekend with a 23 -12 overall record and an 8 - 7 record in ACC play. The series kicks off on Friday when Miami will look to carry their momentum from the past week and try to knock off the Blue Devils in what could be a huge series win if they can pull it off.   

How to Watch Duke at Miami Baseball

What: Duke Blue Devils @ University of Miami Hurricanes

When: Friday, April 11

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida

TV: N/A

Live Stream: ACCNX

Miami Player to Watch

Fabio Peralta, Miami Hurricanes - The Hurricanes blew out the Wildcats on Wednesday, so there were a ton of great performances. However, it was Peralta's three-run home run in the third inning that broke a 1 - 1 tie and sent Miami on their way to a dominant win. The center fielder was a catalyst to the victory with three RBIs, and he will look to come up with more big hits against Duke this weekend.

Duke Player to Watch

Ben Miller, Duke Blue Devils - Miller's bat has been red-hot all season. He's batting .336 with 15 home runs and 43 RBIs. This season, he leads the team in OPS, hits, HRs, RBIs, and slugging. Miami will have to find a way to cool his bat off in this series.

JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

