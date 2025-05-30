Live NCAA Baseball Regional Updates: Alabama at Miami
1st Inning
Miami Starting Lineup
Alabama Starting Lineup
Jake Ogden
Bryce Fowler
Max Glavin
Justin Lebron
Daniel Cuvet
Kade Snell
Dorian Gonzalez Jr.
Richie Bonomolo Jr.
Derek Williams - Returning
Will Hodo
Renzo Gonzalez
Jason Torres
Tanner Smith
Brady Neal
Fabio Peralta
Brennen Norton
Michael Torres
Coleman Mizell
Pitcher: AJ Ciscar
Pitcher: Riley Quick
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — A new season is here for the Miami Hurricanes baseball team. They are 0-0 and look to shock the world in the Hattiesburg Regional, but first, they have to deal with an SEC foe and favorite, the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Crimson Tide are looking to run through everyone in this regional and have been placed as heavy favorites to win the regional. They have a deep lineup and one of the best starters in the country in Riley Quick. The Hurricanes will have to combat him with Griffin Hugus taking control and over and dominating the start of the game against the Tide.
Miami also needs a massive game from Golden Spikes semifinalist Daniel Cuvet and the Bottom of the lineup. The Hurricanes have what it takes to defeat Alabama, but it will be a long regional and a fun one.
How To Watch: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Miami
What: University of Miami Hurricanes vs. the University of Alabama
When: Friday, May 30
Time: 3:00 PM EST
Where: Pete Taylor Park, Hattiesburg, Miss.
TV: ESPN2
Live Stream: ESPN+
Hattiesburg, Southern Miss
- #2 Alabama (41-16) vs. #3 Miami (FL) (31-24), 3:00 p.m., Watch on ESPN2
- #1 Southern Miss (44-14) vs. #4 Columbia (29-17), 7:00 p.m., Watch on ESPN+
NCAA baseball tournament schedule
Here's a look at the important dates for the 2025 NCAA baseball tournament schedule:
- Selection show: Monday, May 26 (noon ET)
- Regionals: May 30-June 2
- Super Regionals: June 6-9
- College World Series: June 13-22/23