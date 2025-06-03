Live NCAA Regional Blog: Miami at Southern Miss
Bottom:
Top: Three up and down for the Canes. Matthew Adams dealing in the first for the Golden Eagles.
1st Inning:
Pregame:
Miami Starting Lineup
Southern Miss Starting Lineup
Jake Ogden
Jake Cook
Max Glavin
Ozzie Pratt
Daniel Cuvet
Nick Monistere
Dorian Gonzalez Jr.
Matthew Russo
Derek Williams - Returning
Joey Urban
Renzo Gonzalez
Ben Higdon
Tanner Smith
Tucker Stockman
Fabio Peralta
Carson Paetow
Michael Torres
Seth Smith
Pitcher: Reese Lumpkin
Pitcher: Matthew Adams
The two best words in sports: Game 7.
The Miami Hurricanes are looking to reach their first super regional since the 2016 season as they prepare to battle a tested Southern Miss team after being stormed in the first inning in the potential regional-winning game last night.
Now the Hurricanes will look to their bullpen with several fresh arms and opportunities for the Canes to try and find a way to get back to a place they called their home. The Hurricanes have a 0-0 mentality, but this is the biggest game of the season. The Hurricanes have a standard, and they are trying to return to being the kings of college baseball.
The Golden Eagles are also looking to come up with an answer after they found themselves last night. They had struggled to get a run in when they were in scoring position all weekend. Their bats are hot, but so are the Canes, so that it will come down to each team's bullpen.
How To Watch: Miami at Southern Miss
What: University of Miami Hurricanes vs. Southern Miss
When: Monday June 2 @ 9:00 p.m. ET
Where: Pete Taylor Park, Hattiesburg, Miss.
TV: ESPNU
Live Stream: ESPN+
NCAA baseball tournament schedule
Here's a look at the important dates for the 2025 NCAA baseball tournament schedule:
- Selection show: Monday, May 26 (noon ET)
- Regionals: May 30-June 2
- Super Regionals: June 6-9
- College World Series: June 13-22/23