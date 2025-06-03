All Hurricanes

Live NCAA Regional Blog: Miami at Southern Miss

Live updates for the game seven matchup between Miami and Southern Miss game seven matchup in the Hattiesburg Regional.

Justice Sandle

Miami Hurricanes Pitcher Reese Lumpkin against Florida Gulf Coast during a mid-week matchup.
Bottom:

Top: Three up and down for the Canes. Matthew Adams dealing in the first for the Golden Eagles.

1st Inning:

Pregame:

Miami Starting Lineup

Southern Miss Starting Lineup

Jake Ogden

Jake Cook

Max Glavin

Ozzie Pratt

Daniel Cuvet

Nick Monistere

Dorian Gonzalez Jr.

Matthew Russo

Derek Williams - Returning

Joey Urban

Renzo Gonzalez

Ben Higdon

Tanner Smith

Tucker Stockman

Fabio Peralta

Carson Paetow

Michael Torres

Seth Smith

Pitcher: Reese Lumpkin

Pitcher: Matthew Adams

The two best words in sports: Game 7.

The Miami Hurricanes are looking to reach their first super regional since the 2016 season as they prepare to battle a tested Southern Miss team after being stormed in the first inning in the potential regional-winning game last night.

Now the Hurricanes will look to their bullpen with several fresh arms and opportunities for the Canes to try and find a way to get back to a place they called their home. The Hurricanes have a 0-0 mentality, but this is the biggest game of the season. The Hurricanes have a standard, and they are trying to return to being the kings of college baseball.

The Golden Eagles are also looking to come up with an answer after they found themselves last night. They had struggled to get a run in when they were in scoring position all weekend. Their bats are hot, but so are the Canes, so that it will come down to each team's bullpen.

How To Watch: Miami at Southern Miss

What: University of Miami Hurricanes vs. Southern Miss

When: Monday June 2 @ 9:00 p.m. ET

Where:  Pete Taylor Park, Hattiesburg, Miss.

TV: ESPNU

Live Stream: ESPN+

NCAA baseball tournament schedule

Here's a look at the important dates for the 2025 NCAA baseball tournament schedule:

  • Selection show: Monday, May 26 (noon ET)
  • Regionals: May 30-June 2
  • Super Regionals: June 6-9
  • College World Series: June 13-22/23

