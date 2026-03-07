Live Updates as No. 24 Miami Kickstarts Conference Play Against Boston College: Game 1
The Miami Hurricanes look to start conference play out with a bang. First, they face Boston College, who enter the contest 7-5. This is also the Eagles' first contest in conference play, but facing this electric Canes offense can be trouble for them.
1st Inning:
Top: Easy work for AJ Ciscar as he gets out of the winning with ease.
Bottom: The Canes instantly get on the board thanks to Daniel Cuvet taking the right swing at the right time. He brings in two runners for an RBI double.
MIami 2, Boston College 0
2nd Inning:
Top: The Hurricanes get three outs but let a runner get to second base. Ciscar continue to keep his pitches low, saving his arm.
Bottom:
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and BlueSky.
Read More Miami Hurricanes News:
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5