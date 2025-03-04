All Hurricanes

Live Updates: Miami vs. FIU at loanDepot Park

Your live updates for the Battle of the 305 as the Miami Hurricanes take on the FIU Panthers in loadDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins.

Miami's Bobby Marsh hitting the ball against Florida and bring in more RBIs on the season
Miami's Bobby Marsh hitting the ball against Florida and bring in more RBIs on the season

Bottom:

Top: FIU's defense came to play against the Hurricanes. Two throw outs to first. Max Glavin gets on base after getting walked and on an attempted steal, he gets tagged out.

1st Inning:

Miami — After dropping the first two games of the series against their in-state rivals, the Florida Gators, over the weekend, the University of Miami Hurricanes baseball team was able to salvage the final game of the series on Sunday with a 13 - 7 victory.

Next up on the schedule for the Hurricanes is the Florida International University Panthers. FIU is a Conference USA foe and currently sits with an 11-2 record. Like Miami, their offense has also scored points and bunches and is coming off an 18 - 10 victory over Merrimack. We expect this to be a high-scoring game between the two Miami-based schools. This isn't just an in-state rivalry but an in-city rivalry as well. It should be a fun one.   

How to Watch Miami vs. FIU

What: Florida International University Panthers @ University of Miami Hurricanes

When: Tuesday, March 4

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Where: Loan Depot Park, Miami, Florida

TV: N/A

Live Stream: ESPN+

