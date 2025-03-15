Live Updates: Miami at No. 14 Wake Forest
2nd Inning
Wake Forest 2, Miami 0
Bottom: Nick Robert started off great with two quick strikeouts but after he gives hit a hit and a bomb for the Demon Deacons to take the first lead of the game.
Top: The ACC Strikeout leader gets the top of the lineup for the Hurricanes but Jake Ogden and Daniel Cuvet game him some tough times getting his pitch count to 20.
1st Inning
How to Watch Miami Baseball at Wake Forest
What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons
When: Friday, March 14
Time: 8:00 PM EST
Where: David F Couch Ballpark, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
TV: ACC Network
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player to Watch
Derek Williams, University of Miami Hurricanes - We will highlight Williams once again as he was the only player to do much at the plate during The U's most recent loss to the UCF Knights. The right fielder's two-run home run accounted for two of the team's four runs and two of the team's three RBIs. If he can continue contributing from the bottom half of the lineup, it can go a long way in getting this team back on track and helping them knock off a tough Wake Forest squad.
Wake Forest Player to Watch
Marek Houston, Wake Forest Demon Deacons - Houston has been the heart and soul of the Demon Deacons' lineup early in the season. His batting average is currently .406, and he is also leading Wake Forest with seven home runs, 34 RBIs, and is slugging .797. This is the man that Miami will have to find a way to slow down if they plan on winning their first series in ACC conference play.
More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.