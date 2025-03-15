All Hurricanes

Live Updates: Miami at No. 14 Wake Forest

The Miami Hurricanes look to start ACC play in a winning way to start conference play against No. 14 Wake Forest.

Justice Sandle

Miami's Jake Ogden Warming Up Against Wake Forest.
Miami's Jake Ogden Warming Up Against Wake Forest. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

2nd Inning

Wake Forest 2, Miami 0

Bottom: Nick Robert started off great with two quick strikeouts but after he gives hit a hit and a bomb for the Demon Deacons to take the first lead of the game.

Top: The ACC Strikeout leader gets the top of the lineup for the Hurricanes but Jake Ogden and Daniel Cuvet game him some tough times getting his pitch count to 20.

1st Inning

How to Watch Miami Baseball at Wake Forest

What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons 

When: Friday, March 14

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Where: David F Couch Ballpark, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network

Live Stream: ACCNX

Miami Player to Watch

Derek Williams, University of Miami Hurricanes - We will highlight Williams once again as he was the only player to do much at the plate during The U's most recent loss to the UCF Knights. The right fielder's two-run home run accounted for two of the team's four runs and two of the team's three RBIs. If he can continue contributing from the bottom half of the lineup, it can go a long way in getting this team back on track and helping them knock off a tough Wake Forest squad.

Wake Forest Player to Watch

Marek Houston, Wake Forest Demon Deacons - Houston has been the heart and soul of the Demon Deacons' lineup early in the season. His batting average is currently .406, and he is also leading Wake Forest with seven home runs, 34 RBIs, and is slugging .797. This is the man that Miami will have to find a way to slow down if they plan on winning their first series in ACC conference play.

