Men’s March Madness Selection Sunday Live Updates: Seeds, Matchups and Analysis

Selection Sunday is finally here. After a thrilling men’s college basketball season, the NCAA tournament is set to get underway this upcoming week—but first, the selection committee must choose the 68 teams that will take to the court in March Madness. That will all get squared away on the Selection Show, starting at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. Sports Illustrated’s team of experts and writers will be watching along and providing instant analysis, reaction and more as the bracket fills up.

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Listen to SI’s college sports podcast,Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.