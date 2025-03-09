Live Updates: UConn at Miami; Game 3
3rd Inning
Miami 5, UConn 2
Bottom: Max Galvin HR. They are going to need everything out of this lineup if the defense is going to be a liability in this game. Tanner Smith ties the game up with an RBI single. The middle of this lineup is going wonders for the Hurricanes right now. Jake Ogden has been the best hitter for the Hurricanes this season he takes advantage of a loaded base situation with an RBI single.
This second inning has been long but fun for the Hurricanes. The Huskies bring in their third pitcher of the inning after one allowed a walk. UConn always another walk to bring the runs to five for the Canes.
Top: The Hurricanes are out of synch from the pitchers, to the playersto the catcher. UConn is a great hitting team that was something that was to be expected. Their record does not prove who they are but the Hurricanes are making a differnet case right now.
2nd Inning
Bottom: A quick inning for the Hurricanes. Gonzalez Jr. was hit pitch and Cuvet was after him. He hit a good-looking ball but an amazing play from the Huskies first baseman allowed him to make a double play.
UConn 2, Miami 0
Top: The Hurricanes are still playing sloppy baseball. Walters gives up a Homerun that gives the Huskies two runs and a few errors level the Hurricanes in their longer than need be.
1st Inning
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes are back in action after a shocking series loss to the UConn Huskies. The Hurricanes look to get back in the win column and take the Sunday game against the traveling team.
The starting pitching for the Hurricanes between Nick Robert and Griffin Hugus has not been good. It is up to Brian Walters to get the Hurricanes a sparkle before they begin ACC Play next week.
The Hurricanes' bat has started to warm up but the key now is to continue despite the bad weekend from the mound. The signs are there that they can be great after having a great outing against a top-ten team like No. 7 Florida.
How to Watch UConn at Miami Baseball
What: UConn Huskies @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Sunday, March 8
Time: 1:00 PM EST
Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX
