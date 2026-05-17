Miami's ACC Tournament Seeding and Path Finalized

It won't be an easy path, but the Miami Hurricanes have a way an easier routing than others in the ACC Tournament as their seeding is finalized.

The Hurricanes scraped by winning the last game of the series against FSU, allowing them to stay ahead of Wake Forest, their best win of the season.

However, the path shows that the Canes have a revenge route to get on the path with the Canes. The Hurricanes will have to play against Stanford or Cal in the first matchup, getting one game of rest to try to get their star player, Daniel Cuvet, back.

After they play against Boston College, who took the series early in the season against the Canes. If they get past the Eagles, they would have to face one of the best teams in the country, Georgia Tech.

The Canes have plenty of areas to clean up, but everything can change now in the postseason. They did it last season and reached a Super Regional.

Miami's Path to the ACC Tournament | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

The Full ACC Baseball Tournament Schedule

Tuesday, May 19

Game 1: 9-seed NC State vs. 16-seed Duke, 9 a.m. on ACC Network

9-seed NC State vs. 16-seed Duke, 9 a.m. on ACC Network Game 2: 12-seed Stanford vs. 13-seed Cal, approx. 1 p.m. on ACC Network

12-seed Stanford vs. 13-seed Cal, approx. 1 p.m. on ACC Network Game 3: 10-seed Notre Dame vs. 15-seed Clemson, approx. 5 p.m. on ACC Network

10-seed Notre Dame vs. 15-seed Clemson, approx. 5 p.m. on ACC Network Game 4: 11-seed Louisville vs. 14-seed Pitt, approx. 9 p.m. on ACC Network

Wednesday, May 20

Game 5: 8-seed Virginia vs. Game 1 winner, 9 a.m. on ACC Network

8-seed Virginia vs. Game 1 winner, 9 a.m. on ACC Network Game 6: 5-seed Miami (FL) vs. Game 2 winner, approx. 1 p.m. on ACC Network

5-seed Miami (FL) vs. Game 2 winner, approx. 1 p.m. on ACC Network Game 7: 7-seed Virginia Tech vs. Game 3 winner, approx. 5 p.m. on ACC Network

7-seed Virginia Tech vs. Game 3 winner, approx. 5 p.m. on ACC Network Game 8: 6-seed Wake Forest vs. Game 4 winner, approx. 9 p.m. on ACC Network

Thursday, May 21

Game 9: 1-seed Georgia Tech vs. Game 5 winner, 3 p.m. on ACC Network

1-seed Georgia Tech vs. Game 5 winner, 3 p.m. on ACC Network Game 10: 4-seed Boston College vs. Game 6 winner, approx. 7 p.m. on ACC Network

Friday, May 22

Game 11: 2-seed UNC vs. Game 7 winner, 3 p.m. on ACC Network

2-seed UNC vs. Game 7 winner, 3 p.m. on ACC Network Game 12: 3-seed Florida State vs. Game 8 winner, approx. 7 p.m. on ACC Network

Saturday, May 23

Game 13 : Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1 p.m. on ACC Network

: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1 p.m. on ACC Network Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, approx. 5 p.m. on ACC Network

Sunday, May 24

Championship Game: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

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