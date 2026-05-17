Miami's ACC Tournament Seeding and Path Finalized
It won't be an easy path, but the Miami Hurricanes have a way an easier routing than others in the ACC Tournament as their seeding is finalized.
The Hurricanes scraped by winning the last game of the series against FSU, allowing them to stay ahead of Wake Forest, their best win of the season.
However, the path shows that the Canes have a revenge route to get on the path with the Canes. The Hurricanes will have to play against Stanford or Cal in the first matchup, getting one game of rest to try to get their star player, Daniel Cuvet, back.
After they play against Boston College, who took the series early in the season against the Canes. If they get past the Eagles, they would have to face one of the best teams in the country, Georgia Tech.
The Canes have plenty of areas to clean up, but everything can change now in the postseason. They did it last season and reached a Super Regional.
The Full ACC Baseball Tournament Schedule
Tuesday, May 19
- Game 1: 9-seed NC State vs. 16-seed Duke, 9 a.m. on ACC Network
- Game 2: 12-seed Stanford vs. 13-seed Cal, approx. 1 p.m. on ACC Network
- Game 3: 10-seed Notre Dame vs. 15-seed Clemson, approx. 5 p.m. on ACC Network
- Game 4: 11-seed Louisville vs. 14-seed Pitt, approx. 9 p.m. on ACC Network
Wednesday, May 20
- Game 5: 8-seed Virginia vs. Game 1 winner, 9 a.m. on ACC Network
- Game 6: 5-seed Miami (FL) vs. Game 2 winner, approx. 1 p.m. on ACC Network
- Game 7: 7-seed Virginia Tech vs. Game 3 winner, approx. 5 p.m. on ACC Network
- Game 8: 6-seed Wake Forest vs. Game 4 winner, approx. 9 p.m. on ACC Network
Thursday, May 21
- Game 9: 1-seed Georgia Tech vs. Game 5 winner, 3 p.m. on ACC Network
- Game 10: 4-seed Boston College vs. Game 6 winner, approx. 7 p.m. on ACC Network
Friday, May 22
- Game 11: 2-seed UNC vs. Game 7 winner, 3 p.m. on ACC Network
- Game 12: 3-seed Florida State vs. Game 8 winner, approx. 7 p.m. on ACC Network
Saturday, May 23
- Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1 p.m. on ACC Network
- Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, approx. 5 p.m. on ACC Network
Sunday, May 24
- Championship Game: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 12 p.m. on ESPN2
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5