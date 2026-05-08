Miami Pours Nine Runs in the Fifth, Taking Commanding Lead in Against Louisville

The Miami Hurricanes came into this game with a clear edge, seeking revenge for their Super Regional loss against the Louisville Cardinals. However, it took an error for them to finally get put in full gear, highlighting the team they have been projected to be all season.

It also helps that the Cardinals' bullpen has much to be desired, but the electric Hurricanes' offense took full advantage. Miami scores nine runs in the fifth inning to solidify game one of their final home series of the regular season.

The Hurricanes saw another great performance from Rob Evans, adding to his ninth victory of the season. He gave up an early lead, thanks to the sole error from Vance Shaehan. Then the offense started to pile on.

It started when Canes added a run in the first, cutting the lead in the half. Then, after three scoreless innings, the Hurricanes found a way to bring in nine runs in the fifth inning, thanks to several timely hits and several walks. The Canes were able to run up the score, forcing the Cardinals' bullpen to go deeper and deeper.

The Hurricanes would then add three more insurance runs, giving them enough space to not feel the full damage of the Cardinals' impending comeback.

It would serve the Canes that saw Evans go 6.0 innings before a fresh Nick Robert would make his debut at the Light this season. However, he was pulled early to save his arm, which also allowed the Canes to give up a grand slam, letting the Cardinals score eight runs.

Moreover, it was enough to get back into the game; the Canes had some more time to try and add some more runs, but the lead was enough to push off.

Jake Ogden continued his hot stretch of things offensively. He is on fire after struggling to start the season. Max Galvin has also been playing better after coming off his injury.

Offensively, even without Daniel Cuvet, the Canes continue to sound. Defensively, those struggles and the bullpen might still hold them back. However, another victory continues to add to the Canes. They will battle again on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. ET as the Canes look for the series win.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube,and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: