Miami Salvage Series Against No. 11 Florida State Giving Signs of a Positive Postseason

No. 11 Florida State showed what the Miami Hurricanes didn't have in the final game of the regular season: Miami's defense looked like a Single-A club, in contrast to the Noles ' pro-level fielding.

It has been the key that has killed the Hurricanes' season, and while it didn't hurt them in the final game of the series, it has hurt them all season long.

Miami highlighted in this series that they have the talent to compete at the highest level in the conference, but fielding and bullpen misjudgments have held them back from being one of the top 10 teams in the country.

However, that is a positive sign that the Canes are holding on to. Bad coaching and inconsistent management with consistent defensive errors and bullpen continue to be the biggest issues, but if that can turn around in the postseason, maybe Miami will have a chance to return to Omaha.

Nevertheless, game three against the Noles was a defensive pitching duel between Miami's AJ Ciscar and FSU's Bryson Moore. Both had their own objectives, one searching for a sweep, while the other was trying to save a glimmer of hope to build on heading into the ACC tournament.

Both would get help from the defensive work of both sides, and add strikeouts, but in the second inning, a solo shot out to center field by Nathan Cmeyla would give FSU a 1-0 lead.

It would be a defensive clash on both sides before anything else could happen. Miami's offense would continue to chip away with singles and get on base, but they only put one runner in scoring position until the seventh inning. It would then be time for Miami's freshman to make their imprint on this rivalry.

First, Dylan Dubovik would single out to center field for a base hit, which would be followed by a Gabriel Milano bomb out to center, scoring two for the Canes and taking the lead 2-1.

Miami would go on to help Ciscar more as he would outlast Moore, and once he was pulled, the eighth inning would see the Canes' two star hitters go back-to-back. Derek Williams would hit his 15th homer of the season before Alex Sosa would swipe his home run crown back with his 16th. It would be enough insurance, but it would not come easily.

Ciscar held them off enough for a chance to finish off the game. It would be Ciscar's best outing since the Florida series at the start of the year, but it was pulled for Nick Robert, completing his outstanding day against the Noles. Once Ciscar was pulled, it would be deja vu once again on Thursday night.

The Hurricanes would allow multiple on base in the bottom of the eighth, which would allow two runs to be brought in, allowing the Noles to cut the lead to one.

Moreover, Milano was pulled for defensive purposes; the Canes would show their best ninth-inning outing of the season with smart baseball and timely hitting. Dubovik would get another hit, which would allow Brandon DeGoti to bunt, pushing him to second. Then the Noles would break down and let up three runs in the inning, giving the Canes a four-run lead again.

Miami just needed three outs, and the man who gave away game one would get those outs for the win. Lyndon Glidewell would give up a homer after getting the first out, but he finished off the Noles to give the Canes the victory.

Miami goes to the ACC Tournament with a win over a top-25 opponent, but they still have so much to clean up.

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