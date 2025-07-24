Miami Baseball Adds Another Pitcher From the Transfer Portal
Miami baseball is shaping up to be one of the best teams in the country for next season.
After the announcement of most of its roster returning, the Canes have added more arms to the bullpen, the most recent being undefeated Austin Peay starter (8-0) Lyndon Glidewell.
The junior RHP dominated for the Governor's last season. He has bounced around from college to college honing his craft, and now with the Canes, he has a chance to start with Griffin Hugus off to the MLB.
Notable Stats From Last Season:
- Appeared 14 times on the mound for the Govs, starting 13 games and leading the staff with 77.2 innings of work.
- Finished the season with an 8-0 win-loss record, a save, and a 3.36 ERA, the lowest of any Governor in the ’25 season.
- Notched his first win against Purdue Fort Wayne (Feb. 24), where he went six innings of shutout work, striking out a pair of batters, allowing just six baserunners.
- He picked up his only save of the season in his next appearance against Eastern Illinois (March 2), throwing the final three innings and striking out three batters.
- Became the sixth individual in program history to throw a no-hitter, doing so at North Alabama (April 13), striking out five batters and allowing just one baserunner.
- He struck out a career-high nine batters against Bellarmine (May 4) over six innings, earning his sixth win.
The Hurricanes' bullpen is starting to take shape with the number of additions from this offseason. The addition of Glidewell gives J.D. Arteaga and his staff more room to work with after an inconsistent year on the bump for this team.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.