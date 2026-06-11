Miami Baseball Continues to Attack Arms in the Transfer Portal, Adding Chase Swift

The second the transfer portal opened for college baseball, the Miami Hurricanes were on the attack. They needed arms out of the portal, and now they have picked up their most recent player, who played bit-time innings in ACC play.

Former Virginia Tech pitcher Chase Swift has been brought into Coral Gables to provide more depth in the bullpen. This is the seventh arm added from the transfer portal for the Canes, knowing that it has been one of their biggest weakness over the past few seasons under J.D. Arteaga.

In 51.2 collegiate innings, he’s tallied 85 strikeouts, pitching to a 3.63 ERA and .94 WHIP last season. He is a massive arm in the bullpen who will be a key player towards the end of the season with the projected starting rotation and lineup.

It will also have to be put up for the pitching staff, with their evaluations and how they prepare everything each time they bring in a new roster. There are no changes to expect this season in coaching, but it is clear that the Canes need to find some consistency with more than just one arm on their roster.

Chase Swift also officially off the board. Announced on Instagram earlier this morning that he will be transferring to Miami https://t.co/DV8tCbkQGO pic.twitter.com/qGlCzhoqLO — Link Jarrett’s Burner 🍢 (@LinksBurnerFSU) June 10, 2026

With the additions of Swift, Blake Morningstar (Wake Forest), Michal Kovala (Georgia Tech), Kaden Varela-Payne (Concord University (D2) ), Jack Ensell (Barry University (D2) ), Dylan Mulcahy (Stephen F. Austin), and Mason Horwat (Penn State), the Hurricanes look to have a special group loading up.

Miami's offense won't be the same as it was this season, and some great defense and star arms will be showing out and have to lead the team next season.

Miami's team will also be on the younger side compared to the playoff teams' ages over the last two seasons. They are star sophomores and other players around, but it's still about coming around with other players as well.

Miami's team looks to take a step back after last season, when it had one of its best rosters in recent memory but fell short against Florida and Troy in the Gainesville Regional. Troy has advanced to the College Baseball World Series for the first time in program history, but the Canes did take a game away from this thanks to the efforts of third-team All-American Rob Evans.

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