Miami Baseball Extends Win Streak to Five, Remaining Undefeated During Midweek Play

A few scares in the outing against the FAU Owls (14-11, 1-2 CUSA), but the Miami Hurricanes (19-6, 2-4 ACC) pick up their fifth straight win, sweeping the Owls in the series, 10-6.

The Hurricanes saw another great offensive and defensive performance from the team, while still struggling on the mound.

However, thanks to the offense, the Canes continue to show they have one of the best offenses in the country.

It started in the first with the Canes scoring a run and following it up with a four-run inning. The Hurricanes' offense was quickly on the attack, and starter Jake Dorn was playing with poise on the mound. However, in the third, head coach J.D. Arteaga decided that it was time for a change, and with a5-0 lead, gave some confidence to a former starter.

Tate DeRias would enter the game and instantly give up two runs. DeRias had been moved to the bullpen after struggling in the Sunday starter slot because he puts too many on base. He would struggle with that again, coming in for relief.

Canes are crusin' 👀



6-2 good guys 🙌 pic.twitter.com/S0hW31MrUj — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) March 24, 2026

With a 5-2 lead, DeRias would get another inning to prove himself, but he gave up a home run that would cut the lead to one. His day was done, and now even the biggest questions surround the talented pitcher.

It would turn into a bullpen game for the Canes after that. Offensively, the Canes would take advantage of everything the Owls would present to them. Errors here and there, and timely hits up and down the lineup, push the lead.

In the fourth, the Canes would respond with three extra runs to create more separation after nearly giving up the lead. Daniel Cuvet continued his hot streak, hitting 2-5 on the evening, while Derek Williams followed, hitting 2-4.

However, the game belonged to the bottom of the lineup as the younger group led by freshman Catcher Alonzo Aleverz would bring in two runs, hitting 2-2 on the night.

The bats stay hot 🔥



Canes are up 9-4! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cwtujYSQd0 — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) March 24, 2026

After DeRias, the Canes would throw out five pitchers with TJ Coats picking up the win for the Canes, throwing two innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts. The Hurricanes would also send out Brixton Lofgren, Jack Dorso, Packy Bradley-Cooney, and closer Ryan Bilka to send the Owls back to Boca Raton.

Caught em lacking for the final out 🤫 pic.twitter.com/pI0MtxPvjq — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) March 25, 2026

The Hurricanes look to extend their win streak as they head back on the road for ACC play to take on the struggling Clemson Tigers in a Thursday, Friday, Saturday series.

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