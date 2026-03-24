Miami Tries To Remain Undefeated in Midweek Matchups, Battles FAU: Live Updates

The Miami Hurricanes are starting to streak at the right time. After a series sweep against Creighton, the Canes are preparing to keep their streak alive.

The Hurricanes have remained undefeated this season during the midweek, unlike last year. Now the Canes want to push forward and win their fifth game in a row before they get back on the road to take on Clemson during the weekend.

The Canes take on the FAU Owls after defeating them earlier in the season, thanks to a fantastic and electric comeback, thanks to the offense.

Miami Player the Watch: Daniel Cuvet

Cuvet is home to a history watch at the moment for the Canes. He is tied third all-time in home runs in program history and is 11 away from being the sole man on top. Cuvet continues to work out of his early-season "funk."

How to Watch: Miami vs. FAU Baseball

Who: Miami and FAU

When: March 24, 6 p.m. ET

Where: Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ACCNX

Last Time Out, FAU: The Owls dropped their last game of the series against UTSA, where they were run-ruled 18-8, dropping to 14-10 on the season.

Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes run-ruled the Bluejays 15-5 after another impressive offensive performance. The Canes saw Daniel Cuvet, Derek Williams, Alex Sosa, and Brylan West smashing home runs, highlighting the lengthy lineup the Canes have.

Pregame:

1st Inning:

Top: The Hurricanes are starting to find themselves in the right spots defensively. Michael Torres is out with an injury with a TBD timetable, as Fabio Peralta shifts to center field. However, defensively, the Canes continue to grow while they are behind Jake Dorn.

Bottom: Ogden gets walked, and because of it, the Canes can get a runner home thanks to a Sosa base hit and an error from the second baseman.

Miami 1, FAU 0

2nd Inning:

Top: The Hurricanes continue to play outstanding defense behind Dorn. He is trying to throw strikes, but these competitive throws are helping the team get out. 1-2-3 inning for Dorn.

Bottom: The Hurricanes' offense is starting to tee off offensively. The Canes are racking up hits and base hits and are extending their lead against the Owls.

Freshman Dubovik brings in a run with some great hitting while Ogden flys out to bring in another run.

Miami 3, FAU 0

Great hitting for the Hurricanes in the second inning against FAU. They are doing a sound job at the plate and are taking smart swings.

Miami 5, FAU 0

3rd Inning:

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: