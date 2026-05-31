Miami Baseball Fights for Its Season Against Troy In Elimination Game: Live Updates

The last time the Miami Hurricanes let up 20 runs, they went on to have their best stretch of baseball of the season. However, there where many games left on the schedule, it is do or die now.

The Miami Hurricanes season has been up and down thanks to errors, questionble arms in the bullpen

"Our defense has been kind of our Achilles heel, all season," J.D. Arteaga said after the Florida game disaster. "You've got to clean up and play better defensively. So a lot of guys swung the bat well. Felt like we never quit. We backed ourselves into a corner. We got to play a lot of baseball tomorrow and win some games, and as I told them, we win, we play, keep playing, we lose, we go home, and the season's over, so the situation we put ourselves in, and we've got to figure it out tomorrow."

Pregame:

First Inning:

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