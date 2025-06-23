Miami Baseball Finishes Ranked In Baseball America's Final Top 25
After an incredible run to Super Regionals, the Miami Hurricanes get the respect they deserve after being skipped over for most of the season in the final rankings of Baseball America's College Top 25.
The Hurricanes finish this season as the No. 16 team in the country, and with the returns they have this upcoming season, they could be even better.
Miami limped into the tournament following a run-rule loss to California in the ACC tournament, yet it made plenty of noise. The Hurricanes knocked off host Southern Miss 5-4 en route to their first regional title since 2016 before giving Louisville all it could handle. They took the Cardinals to an all-important third game before falling 3-2. Its season ended in painful fashion, but Miami has made the tournament in two of the last three years and has plenty of momentum to build off of as the 2026 season approaches.
Daniel Cuvet will return for his junior year and look to be a goldne spikes finalist and push the Hurricanes back into Omaha conversations. He will have the help of a few returning pitchers and most of the lineup from last season. They are still waiting to know if shortstop Jake Ogden will be getting drafted or not, but time will tell if he is also returning to the program.
Coach J.D. Arteaga has recruited well and has already attacked the transfer portal with a few key additions. He has the program in the right direction, and year three for Arteaga should be where everything returns to normal. For the Canes, that is, residency in Omaha.