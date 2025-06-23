All Hurricanes

Miami Baseball Finishes Ranked In Baseball America's Final Top 25

The impossible season turned into one that will be remembered by many forever as the Miami Hurricanes finish inside the top 25 in the final ranking for Baseball America.

Justice Sandle

The Miami Hurricanes Baseball team celebrates a victory against Notre Dame
The Miami Hurricanes Baseball team celebrates a victory against Notre Dame / Miami Athletics

After an incredible run to Super Regionals, the Miami Hurricanes get the respect they deserve after being skipped over for most of the season in the final rankings of Baseball America's College Top 25.

The Hurricanes finish this season as the No. 16 team in the country, and with the returns they have this upcoming season, they could be even better.

Miami limped into the tournament following a run-rule loss to California in the ACC tournament, yet it made plenty of noise. The Hurricanes knocked off host Southern Miss 5-4 en route to their first regional title since 2016 before giving Louisville all it could handle. They took the Cardinals to an all-important third game before falling 3-2. Its season ended in painful fashion, but Miami has made the tournament in two of the last three years and has plenty of momentum to build off of as the 2026 season approaches.

Miami Hurricanes third baseman Daniel Cuvet launches a ball out of the park for a home run against Notre Dame.
Miami Hurricanes third baseman Daniel Cuvet launches a ball out of the park for a home run against Notre Dame. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

Daniel Cuvet will return for his junior year and look to be a goldne spikes finalist and push the Hurricanes back into Omaha conversations. He will have the help of a few returning pitchers and most of the lineup from last season. They are still waiting to know if shortstop Jake Ogden will be getting drafted or not, but time will tell if he is also returning to the program.

Coach J.D. Arteaga has recruited well and has already attacked the transfer portal with a few key additions. He has the program in the right direction, and year three for Arteaga should be where everything returns to normal. For the Canes, that is, residency in Omaha.

More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Baseball