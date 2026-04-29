Miami's Omaha Hopes in Jeopardy with Projected First Round Pick Out Indefinitely

Miami baseball is having one of the best regular seasons in recent memory; however, they have battled with a consistently changing lineup due to injuries.

Early in the season, outfielder Max Galvin was missing in action with a foot injury, Michael Torres was out with a knee injury, pitcher AJ Ciscar missed a week with a bicep strain, and now their best player is out indefinitely with a stress fracture.

“He will be out for some time – no timetable to it," Head coach J.D. Arteaga said about All-American third baseman Daniel Cuvet.

“He’s been dealing with it all season," Arteaga continued, “It just kind of flared up. We thought it was muscular; he was getting treated for that, and apparently, it’s not.”

Cuvet last played against FAU, taking an at-bat in the ninth inning after returning from a long road trip on the West Coast in a series win over Stanford. Cuvet was hitting .305 in 40 starts with 12 home runs, 45 RBI, and a team-high 49 runs scored.

Cuvet will have no activity for the next 10 days, and will be reactivated afterwards.

He was on pace for a record-breaking season, but with no timetable, Cuvet's attempt to lead the program in home runs and RBIs might be put to rest, finishing third in the record books.

Miami Hurricanes third baseman Daniel Cuvet (14) against Pitt throwing to first baseman Todd Hudson (18) | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

In his place is another freshman talent who is playing at a high level. Gabriel Milano is in at third base and has picked up where Cuvet has left off. In 13 overall games, Milano is hitting .333 in 24 at-bats with three home runs.

“Milano has done a great job at third base,” Arteaga said. “He’s got some big hits, good defense. We are happy there right now.

Arteaga points out that Cuvet could miss the ACC Tournament, but the idea is to try to have him back for Regionals. With three more series remaining against NC State, Louisville, and No. 14 Florida State, Cuvet's return could happen before then if everything feels right for him.

"Your guess is as good as mine," Arteaga said on a return. “I just know where we are at right now is 10 days of no activity, rehab, and get it to heal. After that, it’s on him getting back into baseball shape. It’s tough not to get any at-bats, (not) see pitching for 10 days and expect to go in there and be Daniel Cuvet right away.”

Miami is projected as a two-seed that will be traveling to SEC country in the latest projections.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube,and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: