Miami Baseball Looks to Clinch Series Win Against Wake Forest: Live Updates, Game 2
The Miami Hurricanes have won 12 of their last 14 ACC games and have taken game one of the Wake Forest series. Now with a new man on the mound, the Canes look to pick up an important series while also letting the offense loose at the right time.
The Canes saw a great performance from Derek Williams and Rob Evans in game one, but there is still some growing to do. With a new pitcher on the mound tonight, there are those expectations to follow with the new players.
You know, it's funny that the starting pitcher affects the team so much, and the attitude that they come out with, they're playing," J.D. Arteaga said. "And it's just, there are some guys that the team plays better behind for whatever reason."
With Lazaro Collera on the mound tonight, the Canes look to follow up behind him for another clean game.
Pregame
1st Inning:
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5