Miami Baseball's Textbook Approach Sends Them to Quarterfinals of ACC Tournament

Clean baseball was all that most had been asking from the Miami Hurricanes baseball team all season. In their first game of the ACC Tournament against Stanford, they played textbook baseball. Bunting, shoving, hitting bombs, and not committing a single error against the dangerous Cardinal offense.

It is what put them over the edge, 11-2 against an imploding West Coast team, thanks to an outstanding performance from freshman catcher Alonzo Alvarez and another elite shoving day from Rob Evans.

Alvarez had been a bit of a slump over the past few games with new duties as the starting catcher, while Alex Sosa moved to first base due to some injuries on the Canes.

Now with the All-ACC Freshman fully in the fold, he walked into the ACC Tournament with one goal in mind: hit bombs and play as clean as possible.

Alvarez smashed two home runs, accounting for three RBI, and added two doubles for good measure for his outstanding day. He was the tone-setter on offense, where the bottom of the lineup continued to work and get on base, allowing others to drive them in, thanks to some errors from the Cardinal.

Alonzo Alvarez having a career day#GoCanes pic.twitter.com/wo5E3Eb6T8 — Canes Research (@CanesResearch) May 20, 2026

Miami was quickly up, but it didn't start easily. Rob Evans was hit early for two home runs, but after a self-inflicted frustration blow to the head in the fifth, he was lights out.

Evans diced up the electric West Coast offense, while also unlocking a new velocity with his pitches.

ROB EVANS IS ALL FIGHT. pic.twitter.com/Vhe0xTXF8r — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) May 20, 2026

Starting the season, the star lefty had been sitting comfortably at the 92-94 MPH range, but against Stanford, he started touching career highs of 95/96 MPH that froze many of the Cardinal batters.

It would be enough for Evans to eat seven innings earning his 10th win of the season.

🔥Miami's Rob Evans Delivers Another💎. #miamihurricanes | #collegebaseball



Evans against Stanford in the ACC Tournament:



4 H

2 R

2 ER

2 BB

6 Ks

90 Pitches



Consistent 95/96 MPH Fastball 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/xuJDqdUAQt — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) May 20, 2026

The Hurricanes' offense also saw everyone earn a hit in their 12-hit day against a platoon of Stanford arms, highlighting that even without their star hitter Daniel Cuvet, Miami's offense is impressive. Miami scored in six of eight innings without its star hitters having stellar days.

It was also one of the cleanest games of the season for Miami. Not a single error, and turning multiple double plays, showcasing the talent they have if everything comes together. It goes to show that the Canes can flip a switch in the postseason, and now they have to prove they can remain.

Miami will now face off against the No. 3-seeded Boston College at a new pitch time of 3:00 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes look for revenge after a series loss earlier in the season, while the Eagles look to prove that birdball is still effective.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: