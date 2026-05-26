Can Miami Overcome Its Unlucky History in Gainesville Regionals

The first real test for the Miami Hurricanes this season was against the Florida Gators in a home series. The Hurricanes lost the first two games, and thanks to a monsoon, the last game was canceled.

The makeup game was never going to be played, but now, the Hurricanes are a new team heading into the Gainesville Regional. A date against the Gators for a Super Regional appearance seems to be the ideal route being paved, but anything can happen in baseball.

"We played them so long ago that we're a different team today than we were back in February, as they are as well, you know," J.D. Arteaga said, previewing the region. "So they got different guys in the lineup as do we. Their rotation is different than ours. It's just a different team, you know. We're familiar with the field, the stadium, and all those things.

"We go there every other year. But at this point, it doesn't really matter who you play. I've learned a long time ago, you don't wish to play somebody or not play somebody. It's whoever you put in front of you, you just wrap it on and play."

However, for the Canes, their history in this region hasn't been favorable to them in recent years. The last three times they have been placed in Gainesville, Miami has been defeated.

Overall, Miami is 14-10 in NCAA tournament games in Gainesville, including five regionals and two Super Regionals. Moreover, Miami has not won a tournament game against Florida in Gainesville since the 2002 Super Regional. It has been six losses in a row.

Miami looks to course-correct and show that this team can play up to the level of one of the best teams in the country. It starts with focusing on themselves and tapping into what made them special last season in the Hattiesburg Regional.

Miami Hurricanes right fielder, Derek Williams smashing a homerun against Lehigh. | Miami Athletics

It is also important to know that this is a completely different team from the first outing until now.

"Well, we've got different guys in the lineup," Arteaga said. "We've got different guys at different positions. Our bullpen is different. So, in a lot of ways, it's- I guess the rotations are the only thing that's the same.

"Both guys, Evans and Ciscar, both pitched really well against Florida the first time around. So, I think both games were tied. The first one was tied two to two in the eighth, and the other was four to four in the eighth. So, they're a good game."

However, the Canes can only focus on changing that narrative once they get past the Troy Trojans in their first outing.

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