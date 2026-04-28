Miami's Baseball Postseason Outlook Ahead of NC State Road Trip

The Miami Hurricanes have won six series in a row, but with their best series win against Wake Forest, it will be a long shot for the team to get back in hosting contention.

However, as a projected two seed, the Canes could see some upsets happen and get close enough to the top 16 to host a Super Regional. That is the long shot, and they would have to get out of the first group setting in the NCAA Tournament and focus on the ACC Tournament.

Moreover, the Canes have plenty of things to clean up ahead of postseason play during the closing part of the season.

They are the worst fielding team in the ACC and one of the worst in the country. They average nearly two errors a game, costing them runs and nearly games as well. However, because of how high-powered their offense can be, they get away with some of those little things.

Baseball America has the Hurricanes as a two-seed, but they are not traveling as far with a region in Athens. This would be the ideal area to go to, even with the Bulldogs having one of the best offenses in the country, but with gettable pitching.

They are a very similar team to the Canes. High powered offense and good to questionable pitching.

The Hurricanes will likely be matched up in a top-ranked regional because they are on the outside looking in of the top 25 in most publications. However, this is the time of year the Canes need to make sure those little errors are cleaned up. With three more series left, they have to win out.

Miami’s projected location from baseball America. Regionals might not be in play anymore but Supers if they continue to climb and some drop in the top could be. https://t.co/Pvoj151ICI pic.twitter.com/McCKYdGMAx — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) April 28, 2026

D1Baseball Top 25- Week 11

(ranking, team, record)

UCLA, 39-4 UNC, 36-8 Georgia Tech, 36-7 Texas, 32-9 Georgia, 34-11 Oregon State, 33-9 Texas A&M, 33-8 Auburn, 30-13 Coastal Carolina, 30-13 Mississippi State, 34-10 Kansas, 33-11 Southern Miss, 31-13 Oregon, 32-11 Florida State, 29-14 Oklahoma, 29-14 Nebraska, 33-11 Ole Miss, 31-14 West Virginia, 28-12 Arizona State, 31-14 Boston College, 33-14 USC, 34-11 Arkansas, 29-16 Virginia, 29-16 Alabama, 29-16 Florida, 29-16

Baseball America Rankings- Week 11

(ranking, team)

UCLA UNC Texas Georgia Tech Oregon State Auburn Georgia Texas A&M Coastal Carolina Mississippi State Kansas Oklahoma Southern Miss Boston College Florida Arkansas Florida State Nebraska USC West Virginia Arizona State Ole Miss Cincinnati Tennessee Alabama

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube,and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: