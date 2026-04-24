How to Watch Miami Go for Its Fifth Straight ACC Series Win Against Cal

The Miami Hurricanes are searching for another strong weekend against another West Coast opponent, this time welcoming the California Golden Bears to Mark Light Field for a massive weekend series.

The Hurricanes are likely stuck as a two seed for the NCAA Tournament and are struggling to get into the rankings, only earning six votes in the latest poll, but they have been consistently winning, even if it has not looked the cleanest.

D1Baseball Top 25, April 20

(ranking, team, record)

1. UCLA, 36-3

2. North Carolina, 33-7

3. Georgia Tech, 32-7

4. Texas, 30-8

5. Georgia, 32-9

6. Oregon State, 30-8

7. Texas A&M, 31-7

8. Florida State, 28-11

9. Coastal Carolina, 28-11

10. Virginia, 28-13

11. Auburn, 27-12

12. West Virginia, 27-9

13. Alabama, 28-13

14. Oklahoma, 27-12

15. Mississippi State, 30-10

16. Kansas, 29-11

17. Ole Miss, 29-12

18. Southern Mississippi, 28-12

19. Oregon, 28-11

20. Nebraska, 31-9

21. Florida, 28-13

22. Boston College, 31-12

23. USC, 30-11

24. Arkansas, 26-15

25. Arizona State, 28-13



Dropped Out: UCF

The errors (62) continue to stack for the worst fielding team in the ACC, but their offense and lineup are so great that it can negate those mistakes and cover them up.

Head coach J.D. Arteaga continues to try to figure out the right lineup for his team, while also trying to figure out the errors that continue to haunt the team.

"This is kind of the hump part of the season," Arteaga said. "We’ve got 15 games left and then you go to the postseason. It’s a natural time, not acceptable, but a natural time to fight the urge to kind of relax mentally. Sometimes you just have to get a couple days and hit the reset button and go back to work. But I think mentally, a lot of those errors we’re seeing are just guys not expecting the ball to be hit to them."

How to Watch: Cal at Miami

Miami catcher Alex Sosa after a home run to take the lead against the Duke Blue Devils. | Miami Athletics

Who:

Miami (RPI — 33)

Cal (RPI — 68)

When:

Friday, April 24, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 25, 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 26, 1:00 p.m.

Where: Coral Gables, Fla

TV: ACCN

Last Time Out, Golden Bears: Taichi Nakao drew a bases-loaded walk on four straight pitches in the bottom of the 10th inning to plate Ethan Kodama and lift the California baseball team to a 4-3 nonconference victory over San Francisco (19-19, 10-5 WCC) at Stu Gordon Stadium on Wednesday.

Courtesy of Cal Athletics

Last Time Out, Hurricanes: It was a typical Miami Hurricanes baseball game as they earned another midweek win against FAU, earning a series sweep against the local in-state rival, 5-4.

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