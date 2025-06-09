Miami Baseball Quickly Retools Landing Another Commitment After Super Regionals
The Super Regionals loss to Louisville was heartbreaking for the Miami Hurricanes. Still, J.D. Arteaga has a mission for this program, and he is going to die trying to get them back to a national championship.
Now with the season over, he turns his attention to a new addition out of the transfer portal. The Hurricanes land the commitment of former USC Upstate shortstop Vance Sheahan as they retool the middle of the field for next season.
Sheahan announced the news on his social media "new home" as he prepares for the move to Coral Gables. He is a Florida native, and one of the biggest things in all of the University of Miami Athletics has been trying to keep players home. The Hurricanes bring one back to his home state.
This is the second get for the Hurricanes this off-season, adding former FIU first baseman, Brylan West, to the program several weeks ago.
After another impressive season, Sheahan was selected to the All-Big South First Team and was the Big South Freshman of the Year in 2024. In his two years at USC Upstate, Sheahan tallied 103 appearances and 100 starts. He posted a .321/.396/.480 slash line, along with 14 home runs and 76 RBIs. This past season, he hit .328 with 12 homers and 57 RBIs for the Spartans.
He could provide consistent hitting for the Canes, but the only issue some might have is his errors when trying to get a ball. Something the Hurricanes can easily clean up with a full summer and fall camp of training.