Miami Baseball Showed Promising Signs in Fall Scrimmage Against FAU
The Miami Hurricanes opened their fall slate Saturday evening at Mark Light Field, falling to Florida Atlantic, 5–3, through nine innings.
The Hurricanes later rallied to even the score in the additional 10th frame, as both programs agreed to a controlled format featuring 10 innings, with each half-inning limited to five batters.
The Hurricanes showcased a revamped roster featuring 25 fresh new faces, making a strong first impression as Miami tallied 15 hits in its lone fall exhibition of the year.
Florida Atlantic struck first, plating two runs in the opening frame to take an early lead. In the bottom half, Daniel Cuvet drove in Jake Ogden with a sacrifice fly to put Miami on the board before a pitchers’ duel commenced over the next three innings.
With the Hurricanes trailing 2-1 in the fifth, Cuvet delivered again. This time, the junior slugger launched a 356-foot two-run homer over the left-field fence to give Miami a 3-2 advantage.
FAU answered with a string of hits to even the score at three in the sixth, later pushing across two more in the ninth to regain the lead.
Miami threatened late with two runners on, but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling after the regulation nine innings, 5-3.
With an added extra inning, the Hurricanes loaded the bases and walked in a runner, cutting the deficit to one run. With the bases still loaded, freshman Alonzo Alvarez dropped in a blooper RBI single as the final batter of the half inning, and the full scrimmage ended in a 5-5 draw.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Catch Up: Miami Baseball Ranked With A Top Five 2025 Recruiting Class
After their first appearance in Super Regionals since 2016, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team has brought back most of its roster from last season. It has now added a top-five recruiting class, according to Perfect Game USA.
The Hurricanes are the second-highest team in the ACC behind Virginia, but this only shows that this is going to be a great season for J.D. Arteaga, who is entering his third season.
1. Tennessee
2. Texas
3. Arkansas
4. Virginia
5. Miami (Fla.)
6. LSU
7. Oklahoma State
8. Alabama
9. Mississippi State
10. Wake Forest
11. Aubrun
12. UCF
13. Texas A&M
14. Indiana
15. Oklahoma
16. West Virginia
17. Arinzona State
18. USC
19. LaSalle
20. Stanford
21. Oregon State
22. Florida
23. UCLA
24. Virginia tech
25. Oregon
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.