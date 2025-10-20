All Hurricanes

Miami Baseball Showed Promising Signs in Fall Scrimmage Against FAU

Even in defeat, the Miami Hurricanes showed promising signs for the spring during scrimmage against FAU.

Justice Sandle

Miami Hurricanes third baseman Daniel Cuvet (14) against Pitt throwing to first baseman Todd Hudson (18)
Miami Hurricanes third baseman Daniel Cuvet (14) against Pitt throwing to first baseman Todd Hudson (18) / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

The Miami Hurricanes opened their fall slate Saturday evening at Mark Light Field, falling to Florida Atlantic, 5–3, through nine innings.

The Hurricanes later rallied to even the score in the additional 10th frame, as both programs agreed to a controlled format featuring 10 innings, with each half-inning limited to five batters. 

The Hurricanes showcased a revamped roster featuring 25 fresh new faces, making a strong first impression as Miami tallied 15 hits in its lone fall exhibition of the year.

Florida Atlantic struck first, plating two runs in the opening frame to take an early lead. In the bottom half, Daniel Cuvet drove in Jake Ogden with a sacrifice fly to put Miami on the board before a pitchers’ duel commenced over the next three innings.

With the Hurricanes trailing 2-1 in the fifth, Cuvet delivered again. This time, the junior slugger launched a 356-foot two-run homer over the left-field fence to give Miami a 3-2 advantage.

FAU answered with a string of hits to even the score at three in the sixth, later pushing across two more in the ninth to regain the lead.

Miami threatened late with two runners on, but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling after the regulation nine innings, 5-3.

With an added extra inning, the Hurricanes loaded the bases and walked in a runner, cutting the deficit to one run. With the bases still loaded, freshman Alonzo Alvarez dropped in a blooper RBI single as the final batter of the half inning, and the full scrimmage ended in a 5-5 draw.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Catch Up: Miami Baseball Ranked With A Top Five 2025 Recruiting Class

After their first appearance in Super Regionals since 2016, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team has brought back most of its roster from last season. It has now added a top-five recruiting class, according to Perfect Game USA.

The Hurricanes are the second-highest team in the ACC behind Virginia, but this only shows that this is going to be a great season for J.D. Arteaga, who is entering his third season.

1. Tennessee

2. Texas

3. Arkansas

4. Virginia

5. Miami (Fla.)

6. LSU

7. Oklahoma State

8. Alabama

9. Mississippi State

10. Wake Forest

11. Aubrun

12. UCF

13. Texas A&M

14. Indiana

15. Oklahoma

16. West Virginia

17. Arinzona State

18. USC

19. LaSalle

20. Stanford

21. Oregon State

22. Florida

23. UCLA

24. Virginia tech

25. Oregon

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News:

feed

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Baseball