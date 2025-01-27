Miami Baseball Star Daniel Cuvet's is Here to Prove that he can do it Again
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes baseball team has lots to look forward to this season with a new roster but maintaining their potential superstar player in sophomore third baseman Daniel Cuvet is their biggest accomplishment.
Cuvet was electric last season and has been tabbed with three preseason All-American team honors (D1 Baseball, Baseball America, and All-ACC Preseason). He will now step into his new role as a leader of this program.
The star sophomore doesn't notice a difference in his role like others do. The main thing is staying confident in himself and the team.
"It's not really a different role for me. it's the same. my goal is the same, everything I wanna achieve for myself and his team doesn't change, so I just like the same energy, and same type of mind that I still got out here every day," Cuvet said.
Cuvet continued.
"I mean last year after like I had a lot of confidence and belief for myself early on before people kind of knew what I was gonna have before, like, what happened happened. I just like wanna keep that same mindset that confidence," Cuvet said.
Last season, no Division I freshman tallied more RBI (75) than Cuvet, as the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native posted a .351/.429/.736 slash line in addition to setting a new Miami freshman home run record (24).
These stats are also pushing him to play at a higher level than before. He knows people have concerns that it could have just been a great year and a sophomore slump could be coming. He is using that to motivate him to be the best
"I mean obviously having that little bit of doubt or people would say fear, like, can you do it again? That's like what pushes me every day to keep getting better and keep working hard," Cuvet said.
Cuvet and the Hurricanes will start their season in less than three weeks at Mark Light Field against Niagara, with the first pitch to commence at 7 p.m.