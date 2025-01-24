Miami Baseball Head Coach J.D. Arteaga is Excited for Year Two
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — By the looks of the weather in South Beach, it feels like football weather but for the Miami Hurricanes baseball team, the season is only three weeks away.
The Canes did not have the best first year under returning head coach J.D. Arteaga but he is excited for this season and is ready for opening day.
"It's an exciting time it's opening day, Arteaga said. "Our guys have been here for a couple of weeks, working on their own for the most part but, you know, it's a good most start date today. Exactly three weeks from opening day on Valentine's Day. We get to spend the fall with these guys, a lot of new faces only six returners from last season's team. 31 new guys, so it's an exciting time. Exciting times and we are looking forward to a great season."
The Hurricanes finished last season 27-30 and 11-19 in conference play. There were issues everywhere but most were designated toward the lack of depth in the bullpen. Arteaga took command of that issue the second last season ended and now players will be in their rightful position thanks to the extra depth the head coach sought.
"We lost our entire weekend rotation a year ago and some aren't going to be closers. Nick Robert won't be in that role this year. He was kind of out of position. He was more suited to be a starter and he will definitely be one of those weekend starting slots."
Arteaga continued.
"We're going to have four new starters, so competitions is going to come down to that last week in February. You know it's great the competition was helping guys work harder and the key again is once they don't have the job they expect to have how they respond."
With all of the new additions, the player that everyone is raving about is star sophomore Daniel Cuvet. He has been named to three preseason All-America teams and was the guiding light for this program last season. Many are saying that he is the best player in the ACC or will be by the end of the season.
Arteaga also raved about his star player and emphasized his importance to the team and his growth as a leader.
"He's very physically talented. What sets him apart is that he's a student of the game. Studies the game, and loves to practice. so those combinations feed the fact that he's such a good player. and continues to get better every day, and he understands what his weaknesses are. It's easy for him to go and hit all day long. He understands he's got to work on his defense and his base running and everything else."
Arteaga finished.
"Well, you know, the first week, all our guys were back a week before classes started and they're out here on their own working out and, you know, getting phone calls on Saturday and Sundays, they also to go in the field and taking out balls, and putting the tarp out and stuff like that. So that's special for a kid any age, you know, especially if it's a 20-year-old, 19, 20-year-old sophomore. I can think of a lot of things that they could be doing on Saturday and Sunday, but he wants to come out in the field, and he's bringing teammates with him, so that's always a good sign and a good sign of leadership," Arteaga said.
The Hurricanes opening game will be on Valentines Day Friday Feb. 14 when they take on Niagara at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field at 7:00 p.m. ET.