Miami Baseball Takes Another Sunday Game After Dropping Series to UConn
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes follow last week's series with another one against UConn but find a way to win another Sunday game 15-11.
Thanks to a long second inning and three new pitchers for the Huskies, the Hurricanes battled the whole lineup bringing in five runs and a Max Galvin homerun to kickstart it.
The second inning was the turning point of this long-winded game. Galvin got the Canes on the board when it looked like they would go down into another deep hole again. Then after the pitching of the Huskies mirrored the pitching for the Hurricanes in the first two games of the series. Four walks and four hits in the inning.
They need that monster inning because of the weekend trend of inconsistent pitching and out-of-synch defense that highlighted the first inning
Brian Walters was the best out of the weekend starts but gave up five runs in 4.1 innings pitched. He finished the afternoon with a 4.50 ERA, allowing seven hits with only four strikeouts but thanks to the other bullpen struggles, it did not harm the team in the long run.
After three and a half hours, the Canes finally reached the end of the sixth inning when Jake Ogden smashed a ball out of left field for his third home run this season. Ogden has been fantastic in this early portion of the season and continues to be the best hitter for the Canes batting over .400.
For most that should have been the game-sealing run but the Huskies in the eighth found a way to get four runs on the board and bring the game within two runs. 13-11 and at the bottom of the eighth, Ogden blasted another run in to complete his fantastic day giving the Hurricanes the much-needed run.
That hit closed the window for the Canes to put a stamp on a troubled weekend. Now the Hurricanes will head on the road for one of the toughest stretches this season. They first travel to Orlando to face UCF and after start ACC play against Wake Forest.
