Miami Baseball Transfer Lands With New ACC Team

Justice Sandle

Bobby Marsh against UConn on Sunday game. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team has seen a lot of movement over the offseason and one player has found a new home.

Former designated hitter for the Miami Hurricanes, Bobby Marsh, lands with the Duke Blue Devils after entering the transfer portal.

"The last ride," Marsh said on his X account.

Miami's Bobby Marsh hitting the ball against Florida and bring in more RBIs on the season
Miami's Bobby Marsh hitting the ball against Florida and bring in more RBIs on the season / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

Marsh started the season on fire, battling between Golden Spikes Semifinalist Daniel Cuvet and the team's best player, Jake Ogden, with hits, home runs, and RBIs. Then, around the middle of the season. Marsh became inconsistent, dropping in and out of the lineup before completely falling out of the lineup at the end of the season. He would get a few chances as a pinch hitter, but the start of the season was only the peak of what he could do for the Canes.

He finished his lone season with the Canes slashing .245/.304/.457 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs. He has 19 career home runs after two seasons playing for Penn State in the Big 10 and now he will try and find a place in the rotation for the Blue Devils.

This is a solid landing spot for Marsh, after falling out of the rotation and losing some confidence at bat during the season. With the Blue Devils, he will have another opportunity to work his way up in the lineup to try and help them overcome their ACC troubles as well.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

