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Miami Battles Stanford in Cross Country Meeting: Live Updates, Game One

The Miami Hurricanes look to pick up their first win in the series against Stanford on the road.
Justice Sandle|
Miami Hurricanes Rob Evans pitcher against Virginia Tech
Miami Hurricanes Rob Evans pitcher against Virginia Tech | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

3022 total miles is the distance between the University of Miami and Stanford. 44 hours and 28 minutes is how long a drive from Coral Gables, Fla., to Stanford, CA. would take. A flight would be less taxing, only taking five and a half hours, but the Miami Hurricanes baseball team still looks to defeat the Cardinal, even with a bit of jet lag keeping them awake.

Miami looks to win its fifth straight series, while the Cardinals look to build off their series win against Louisville.

Who: Miami and Stanford

When:
Friday, April 17, 9:00 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 18, 6:00 p.m. ET
Sunday, April 19, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Klein Field at Sunken Diamond

Pregame:

First Inning:

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Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

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