Miami Battles Stanford in Cross Country Meeting: Live Updates, Game One

3022 total miles is the distance between the University of Miami and Stanford. 44 hours and 28 minutes is how long a drive from Coral Gables, Fla., to Stanford, CA. would take. A flight would be less taxing, only taking five and a half hours, but the Miami Hurricanes baseball team still looks to defeat the Cardinal, even with a bit of jet lag keeping them awake.

Miami looks to win its fifth straight series, while the Cardinals look to build off their series win against Louisville.

Who: Miami and Stanford

When:

Friday, April 17, 9:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 18, 6:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 19, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Klein Field at Sunken Diamond

Pregame:

First Inning:

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