Miami Battles USF to Remain Undefeated in Midweek Play: Live Updates
The Miami Hurricanes have done one thing well this season and it is stay undfeated during midweek play. It has come with a series sweep against No. 12 UCF and other big wins around the board. However, the Canes will now prepare to battle on the hottest teams in the American in the South Florida Bulls.
The Canes bullpen will be tested against one of the better hitting lineups in the country.
Who: Miami and South Florida
When:
Wednesday, April 15 at 6:00 p.m.
Where: Mark Light Stadium, Coral Gables, Fla.
TV: ACCNX
Last Time Out, South Florida: University of South Florida baseball faced UTSA in a doubleheader that featured nine ejections between the two teams, including both head coaches. The Bulls (25-10, 6-6 American) fell to the Roadrunners (25-11, 8-4 American) in Game 1, 7-3. South Florida took Game 2 and the final game of the series, 7-1.
Last Time Out, Miami: The Miami Hurricanes baseball team (27-9, 8-7 ACC) closed out the series with an 8-0 shutout victory over Wake Forest (24-13, 9-9 ACC) on Sunday at Mark Light Field. Powered by two-run home runs from Derek Williams and Alex Sosa, Miami cruised to its fourth consecutive series win.
Pregame:
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5