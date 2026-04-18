Rob Evans Near Complete Game Guides Miami to Game One Victory Against Stanford

It was a late night on the East Coast, but out west, the Miami Hurricanes (28-10, 9-7 ACC) handled business in game one of their weekend series against Stanford (16-18, 6-10 ACC).

The Hurricanes found another great outing for Rob Evans, who enters the top five in the country in wins on the season (8-1), while also finding some early runs that aided his time on the mound.

The Hurricanes got off to a fast start with hit after hit in the first inning. Soon after, the Canes would have catcher Alex Sosa and outfielder Derek Williams bring in the first two runs of the game thanks to back-to-back sacrifice flies in the first inning, going up 2-0 against the Cardinal.

The Hurricanes also rank top five in the country in sacrifice flies.

The Hurricanes now rank fifth in the nation in sacrifice flies (27) https://t.co/zCnHhDREYj — James Knable (@jamesknable_) April 18, 2026

The Canes' offense would consistently find hits all night but struggled to push more runs across the plate. On the other side of the plate, Evans would put up another outstanding outing, going 7.2 innings, only allowing three hits and two runs with six strikeouts on 105 total pitches.

Final stat line from @RobertEvans2022 tonight ⤵️



7.2 IP | 3 H | 2 R | 2 ER | 4 BB | 8 K | 105 pitches pic.twitter.com/PG7WkGCdwU — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) April 18, 2026

Evans has turned into the Canes' ace this season when they entered with AJ Ciscar as their Friday Starter. An injury pushed him back to the Sunday starter, while the Canes would continue to play their best behind Evans.

Defensive play after defensive play would allow the Canes to work well with Evans, even after he gave up one run in the third inning. Furthermore, Miami would respond in kind in the fourth with two more runs. Evans would continue to work against the Cardinals until he gave up a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh, cutting into the lead 4-2.

However, right after, the lefty southpaw would pick up three more strikes in the inning. Evans night would be finished after letting up his third inning in the bottom of the eighth after getting two outs. Entered Lyndon Glidewell and Ryan Bilka to close it out for the Canes in the bottom of the eighth and ninth, respectively.

The Hurricanes would finish their night at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond with nine hits and two unlucky errors. Daniel Cuvet would bring in some insurance runs for the Canes with a two-run RBI double in the top of the ninth, pushing the lead to 6-3.

They will return for game two at 6:00 p.m. ET, looking for their fifth series win in a row.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube,and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: