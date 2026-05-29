Miami Battles Troy in its First Outing in the Gainesville Regional: Live Updates

The Miami Hurricanes start their road to Omaha in the Gainesville Regional against the Troy Trojans.

The Hurricanes look to learn from their mistakes against Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament Semifinals, starting with a dangerous team.

"I mean, obviously the committee thought highly of them to get in the at-large," Arteaga said ahead of the matchup. "As they should have. I mean, it's a good team. It's a good lineup. They propose a lot of different ways to beat you. And you gotta defend.

"You gotta play the small, you know, short game. You gotta pitch. You gotta run bases. They do a little bit of everything. So, it's a well-balanced team, well-coached team. They're not gonna give you anything. So we've got to play good baseball in order to beat them."

The Hurricanes will start with their best in Rob Evans, who gets the start to set toe tone for the Canes.

Gainesville Regional Schedule:

Friday, May 29

Game One: 1 p.m. ET* – Rider vs. Florida (ESPN+)

Game Two: 6 p.m. ET* – Troy vs. Miami (ACCN)

Saturday, May 30

Game Three: Time TBA* - Loser Game One vs. Loser Game Two

Game Four: Time TBA* - Winner Game One vs. Winner Game Two

Sunday, May 31

Game Five: Time TBA* - Loser Game Four vs. Winner Game Three

Game Six: Time TBA* - Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game Five

Monday, June 1

Game Seven (if necessary): Time TBA* - Winner Game Six vs. Loser Game Six

Pregame:

We’re all behind you, @canesbaseball! 🙌

Catch the Canes as they face off against Troy today at 6p on ACC Network ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ueKTEoKN7s — Miami Hurricanes (@MiamiHurricanes) May 29, 2026

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