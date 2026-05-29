Miami Battles Troy in its First Outing in the Gainesville Regional: Live Updates
The Miami Hurricanes start their road to Omaha in the Gainesville Regional against the Troy Trojans.
The Hurricanes look to learn from their mistakes against Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament Semifinals, starting with a dangerous team.
"I mean, obviously the committee thought highly of them to get in the at-large," Arteaga said ahead of the matchup. "As they should have. I mean, it's a good team. It's a good lineup. They propose a lot of different ways to beat you. And you gotta defend.
"You gotta play the small, you know, short game. You gotta pitch. You gotta run bases. They do a little bit of everything. So, it's a well-balanced team, well-coached team. They're not gonna give you anything. So we've got to play good baseball in order to beat them."
The Hurricanes will start with their best in Rob Evans, who gets the start to set toe tone for the Canes.
Gainesville Regional Schedule:
Friday, May 29
Game One: 1 p.m. ET* – Rider vs. Florida (ESPN+)
Game Two: 6 p.m. ET* – Troy vs. Miami (ACCN)
Saturday, May 30
Game Three: Time TBA* - Loser Game One vs. Loser Game Two
Game Four: Time TBA* - Winner Game One vs. Winner Game Two
Sunday, May 31
Game Five: Time TBA* - Loser Game Four vs. Winner Game Three
Game Six: Time TBA* - Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game Five
Monday, June 1
Game Seven (if necessary): Time TBA* - Winner Game Six vs. Loser Game Six
Pregame:
1st Inning:
Top:
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5