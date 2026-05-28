Miami's Rob Evans Remains Calm but 'Giddy' for Gainesville Regional Start Against Troy

The Miami Hurricanes want a surefire way to get into the winners' bracket in the Gainesville Regional when they battle the Troy Tojans.

Instead of saving an arm against the Florida Gators or the Rider Broncs, the Canes want to make sure they are getting their very best from the start.

At least, that is the idea that head coach J.D. Arteaga has in mind.

"We have got to win game one and just look at it match-up wise and what Troy's lineup looks like and looks like it's pretty heavy on the left-handed side so Rob Evans is going to start first game one," Arteaga said during media availability ahead of the matchup against Troy. "And if that's what we're doing and we need to win game one, then that's what we're going do and we're going to go with Rob Evans, the best matchup."

Head coach JD Arteaga, Rob Evans and Alex Sosa spoke to the media after practice today ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/nbEw92BQv9 — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) May 28, 2026

Evans has been the Canes' go-to arm on the mound all season with a 10-3 record. He is the first Hurricanes player to win 10 games since the 2016 season, the last time the program also took a trip to Omaha.

Nevertheless, the Canes are focused on game one with their ace on the mound.

"He's been really consistent for us all year, being left-handed, he's tough on left-handers, throws strikes, fields his position well and every time he's taken the ball this year, he's given us a chance to win, which is all you can really ask for from a starting pitcher," Arteaga said. "And then we just got to score runs when we need to score runs, the bullpen has to do their job and you win games. So he's given us as good a chance as anyone to win. Now, if we had a different opponent with different lineup with more right-handers we might've gone in a different direction, but we're trying to win game one."

Evans understands the importance of this moment but remains "giddy" thanks to the opportunity to set the tone for the Canes. Last season, he watched the bullpen as the Canes ventured to Super Reginals; this season, he is the one they trust.

"I woke up a little giddy, ready to get to practice, get this day over where it gets to the next one," Evans said. "I'd say it's probably just a little different for me just because of what the position I was in last year compared to this year. Last year, kind of just being waiting in the bullpen, knowing I was going to get a chance and later in the game.

Rob Evans at the ACC Baseball Championship | ACC Network

"Now it's, I got to set the tone and do what I've been doing the whole year and not trying to change what my approach is and what I'm doing on the mound. So biggest thing for me is just, I just tried to take it day by day. I don't try to get too far ahead. I woke up today a little more excited, but it should be the same thing tomorrow. Wake up ready to take the ball and get these guys to win."

Moreover, it is not the first time Evans has seen a Sunbelt conference team. During his time at Georgia State, before transferring to Miami last season, he faced some of the scrappy teams in the conference.

This is nothing new for the southpaw lefty, knowing he is the one who can set the tone and the weekend atmosphere for the team.

"Scrappy lineup," Evans said about Troy. "I feel I guess any some else team in the face, they're gonna find ways to get it done in many different aspects of the game so the thing that this stands out for me, but it's like a lot of lineup sweet face in the ACC.

"They have different ways of scoring on you, and you got to be able to, if you can block one, you gotta be able to block the other the other way. So it's just stay focused on what you got to do and not try to do too much, and don't adjust to their game plan, but make them adjust to yours."

First pitch is set for 6:02 ET on the ACC Network.

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