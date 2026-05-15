Miami Blows Five-Run Lead Late, Gifting No. 11 Florida State Game One in Extras

"Who's Wes Mendes?" rained through the air from the Florida State faithful, who had seen their team win four of their last five series against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes entered the game throwing jabs at the Noles, and after one inning, Miami made sure that the projected ACC Pitcher of the Year was an afterthought, but that wasn't enough to steal a victory against the Noles.

Miami would let a Rob Evans gem get lost in the mix and blow a five-run lead, getting walked off in the 11th in game one of the final series of the regular season.

Evans outdueled Mendes, flashing why he is the tone setter for the Canes on Friday nights.

Evans found himself in constant jams, but his arm would consistently get him out. In his 7.0 innings pitched, he would only allow one run, a solo shot bomb, that would kickstart the Hurricanes' offense.

Moreover, every strikeout was a swing and a miss, racking up seven strikeouts. It would be what set the tone for the Hurricanes, whose offense continues its hot streak, lighting up Mendes.

It was an outstanding game from Miami's starter, along with the freshmen bunch on the offensive side of the ball, who continue to show how bright the future is for the Canes.

👀🔥The Tone Setter, Rob Evans, against No. 11 Florida State:



7.0 IP

6 H

7 Ks

2 BB

1 ER

108 Pitches#miami pic.twitter.com/psD5FZWgoL — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) May 15, 2026

Mendes would see the best of the Canes as they put up four runs on the star pitcher and hit off of him six times. It would start in the bottom of the fourth, where freshman catcher Alonzo Aleveraz would hit a three-run bomb that would only begin the Canes onslaught.

Mendes would let up, hit after hit, chipping away at his confidence and forcing a change to be made as well. It wouldn't help as the Canes added two more runs to extend their lead to 6-1. Alex Sosa would continue to drive in runs, staying on pace with his ACC Player of the Week status.

However, the Canes would find themselves in trouble late. Even with the lofty lead, no lead has ever been safe this season for the Canes. Lyndon Glidewell has been the top arm of the Canes bullpen and was called on for the last six outs to get the game one victory. It wouldn't be the prettiest sight.

ELI PUTNAM 1ST PITCH PINCH HIT GAME TYING BOMB 🔥🔥🔥



WE ARE TIED pic.twitter.com/x6vlbWDKgx — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 15, 2026

In his 1.2 innings pitched, he would give up three home runs, four runs, allowing the Noles to tie the game, forcing the Canes to go back into the pen in the bottom of the ninth, with only one out left. Jack Durso would enter and would give the Canes the last out they needed to head to extra innings.

The Canes would go 1-2-3 through their best hitters, and it was put to Packy Bradley-Cooney to get the Canes back for another chance. However, thanks to some questionable base running by the Noles, Miami gets away with an inning that permitted them for another chance.

Nevertheless, J.D. Arteaga would go deeper into his bullpen, which saw multiple pitchers, until the one fatal decision would cause the Canes to break. After Ryan Bilka hit a batter, the Canes went to true freshman Sebastion Santos-Olson, and it would be the last lap for the Canes.

Four balls later, with the bases loaded and two outs, the Canes would gift a walk-off victory to the Noles, gaining all momentum while also looking to a deplented pin for game two.

Miami will be back to take on FSU at 7:00 p.m. ET on ACCN to force a rubber match for the series.

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