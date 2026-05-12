How to Watch Miami's Road Series Against No. 11 Florida State

CORAL GABLES — Miami baseball wants to send a message, and that starts with its final regular-season series against rival No. 11 Florida State.

It's on everyone's mind, but the Hurricanes are still one of the best sleeper teams in the country. They are sitting right at the edge of a two-seed and being a high three-seed, but it also comes down to what they want to do and where they want to be.

"The way I see it, it's a great opportunity to go to a top-ranked team on the road, and make a statement," J.D. Arteaga said. "Our schedule in the ACC, we have missed some of those top teams, that's just the way the schedule worked out, but now we have an opportunity to show what we can do."

However, the postseason is not on the Canes' mind. They have a top-15 road series this weekend, and that takes all of their attention.

Miami’s Jake Ogden was asked about his thoughts on facing Florida State’s Wes Mendes this upcoming weekend…



This leagueee 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lASi0TVcSy — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 12, 2026

Moreover, superstar player Myles Bailey has been out for a while, and the Semionles have been just as good without him. The Hurricanes have a similar story with their star hitter, Daniel Cuvet, still out with a stress fracture.

However, with the Canes, they have the ACC Player of the Week, Alex Sosa, and star slugger Derek Williams to man the middle of the lineup, along with the rest.

This is the biggest series of the season for the Canes, and a victory over one of the best teams in the country would give them a massive RPI boost and give them a slight chance of hosting a regional.

How to Watch: Miami at No. 11 Florida State

Miami catcher Alex Sosa after a home run to take the lead against the Duke Blue Devils. | Miami Athletics

When:

Thursday, May 14th, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 15th, 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 16th, 2:00 p.m.

Where: Tallahassee, Fla.

TV: ACCN, ESPN2

Last Time Out, Florida State: The Seminoles squeezed out a series victory over Clemson, climbing the rankings in a comeback victory. Pitching continues to be a plus for the Noles while their offense still hums without Myles Bailey.

Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes rounded out a series victory against the Louisville Cardinals with an impressive showing from their bullpen. The Canes let up a few early, but after that, the biggest weakness of the season was the one that pushed them over the edge, along with an outstanding performance from the ACC Player of the Week, Alex Sosa.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube,and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: