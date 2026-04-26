Miami Claims Sixth Straight Series Win, Defeating Cal Without Superstar Hitter

Withstanding the one at bat during the midweek game against FAU, the Miami Hurricanes have not had their superstar hitter Daniel Cuvet for four games, and did not have him in this important series against the California Golden Bears.

Entering game three against the Golden Bears, the series was tied, and it was up to the offensive production and the Canes Ace AJ Ciscar, and both delivered. Miami (32-12, 12-9 ACC) defeats Cal 4-1, earning its sixth straight series win and fifth straight in ACC play.

Ciscar would pick up his fourth win of the season, going 7.2 innings, allowing 10 hits but limiting the damage, allowing only one run, and adding seven strikeouts. Lyndon Glidewell entered and earned his second save of the season, closing out the game in 1.1 innings, picking up three strikeouts on only 16 pitches.

Moreover, the Canes offense was also ready to play, nearly matching Cal's hit total (nine), and was powered by another star freshman who is in over Cuvet.

Gabriel Milano continues to be a positive for the Canes this week, bringing in two runs and two hits highlighting the future of the program.

Along with him was senior Jake Ogden and junior Alex Sosa, who consistently hit, with Sosa bringing in two more runs thanks to a two-run RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning.

It would be enough to keep the Bears at bay while the Canes' pitching continued to play a pivotal role over the weekend.

This win might have also been enough to get the Canes back into the rankings ahead of their road trip to NC State, where they look to defeat another ACC foe.

Head coach J.D. Arteaga continues to work with what he's got as he has dealt with an injured roster all season. Lucky for him, he has several freshmen waiting on the call, and those who are also delivering when they are called.

Arteaga continues to search for a consistent pitching rotation while building the right defensive and offensive lineup. With so many moving parts, figuring out what works best and what doesn't work is still in question because of the inconsistnecy.

Now the Hurricanes prepare for more as the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament quickly approach.

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