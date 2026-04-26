Miami Ties Series Against California Thanks to Outstanding Bullpen Production

The Miami Hurricanes bounce back after dropping the series opener to the California Golden Bears, tying the series 1-1 after a Saturday win thanks to the Canes' bullpen.

It's a rarity to say this season, but the Canes bullpen put up a valiant effort that led the Canes to victory over the Golden Bears. It started with Lyndon Glidewell, who has turned into a killer closer and relief pitcher for the Canes over the past month, now that he is fully healthy after battling injuries earlier this season.

He earned his third victory on the season (3-0) after delivering 1.1 scoreless innings in relief. The right-hander allowed no hits, walked one and struck out three, including the biggest strikeout in the eighth to escape a bases-loaded jam and keep the game tied.

Soon after the Canes offense would find a way to put a run on the board picking up the victory.

However, the game started with Miami putting up an early fight after the Friday night defeat. Alex Sosa would add another home run to his impressive season in the bottom of the first to give the Canes a 3-1 lead.

Cal would score two runs, tying the game, before Glidwell entered to highlight a new star in the bullpen. Ryna Bilka was in before him, but he has had some struggles recently in the closing position.

At the bottom of the last frame, it would be the Hurricanes' freshmen who would give the Canes the best chance of winning.

Without their star hitting Daniel Cuvet, Dylan Dubovik would get a chance at the plate and lead off with a walk before Vance Sheahan popped up on a bunt attempt for the first out.

Freshman Gabriel Milano followed with a single to center, moving Dubovik into scoring position. Soon after Cal’s second pitching change of the game, freshman Alonzo Alvarez flied out to right-center, allowing Dubovik to advance to third.

Senior Jake Ogden was then intentionally walked to load the bases, setting the stage for Max Galvin, who worked a walk on a full count to bring home Dubovik for the game-winning run.

The Canes look to take the series and win their fifth straight in ACC play against the Golden Bears on Sunday at 1:00 p.m ET on ACCNX.

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