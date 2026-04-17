How to Watch Miami's Cross Country Battle Against Stanford

The Miami Hurricanes finally suffered their first loss in the midweek battle between USF.

The Canes died from old habits with errors that allowed runs and a slow offensive day. However, with their remaining schedule, the Canes have a chance to get back into the ranks and streak off several series wins.

It starts on the west coast, where they battle the Stanford Cardinal, who have had an up-and-down season but are coming off a series win against Louisville.

The Hurricanes need to continue what they have been building, winning their last four series. A fifth one would put them back in rank contention, and a sweep on the road against the Cardinal would be even better.

The Canes' offense is flying, but they need one little boost from their star player. Daniel Cuvet has been in a slump; however, everyone around hiim have built themselves into slugging juggernauts.

It would be best if this were the time for Cuvet to come around with the final month of baseball ahead of them.

It also helps that the Canes' starting rotation is starting to settle in. When AJ Ciscar is the Sunday pitcher, life is right with the Canes. It also helps that each starter can go and eat six or seven innings if asked.

The Bullpen is also starting to come around. The Canes have two closers if they need them, in Ryan Bilka and Lyndon Glidewell. The Canes still have Omaha hopes, and growing into those early-season struggles has helped them in the long run.

Who: Miami and Stanford

When:

Friday, April 17, 9:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 18, 6:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 19, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Klein Field at Sunken Diamond

TV: ACCNX

Last Time Out, Cardinal: Stanford led 1-0 and carried a no-hitter through two outs in the seventh inning, but Santa Clara’s Luke Devine delivered a two-RBI single for the first hit to turn the deficit into a lead as the Broncos (14-21) defeated the Cardinal (16-17) 2-1 on Wednesday night from Sunken Diamond.



Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes suffered their first midweek loss of the season against the USF Bulls with a slow offensive start and many errors that seems to have been cleaned up over the past several games.

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