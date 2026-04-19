Miami Escapes With Fifth Straight Series Win Against Stanford: First Alert

By the skin of their teeth, the Miami Hurricanes find a way to win the game and earn the series victory over Stanford in game two, 4-3.

It was another great offensive showcase from the Canes, even without the runs. Miami has been able to add a lot of hits in games, but against the Cardinal, they outhit the Canes 9-7, but with three errors compared to two, the Canes were able to overcome.

Thanks to a great bullpen game from the Canes, they were able to hold on long enough for returning freshman Dylan Dubovik to show that his star is about to shine.

Head coach J.D. Arteaga continues to play with the bottom of the lineup, and it helped that the star freshman was able to go 2-4 and bring in three total runs along with a run from Vance Sheahan.

The Hurricanes might also have another closer and great reliever in Lyndon Glidewell. Moreover, the Canes' closer Ryan Bilka gets the Canes out of self-inflicted jams to escape the game and win the series.

Door = closed 🚪❌ pic.twitter.com/JhqEdRTbCb — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) April 19, 2026

The Hurricanes now look for their first ACC series sweep of the season.

Countdown to Miami Football's 2026 Important Dates

138 Days until Miami @ Stanford

144 Days until Florida A&M @ Miami

First Alert: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Darian Mensah Stole his First of Likely Many Shows During Miami's Spring Game

Miami Hurricanes Quote of the Day

Oct 7, 2000; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Reggie Wayne (87) in action during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | Imagn Images

“Her first name is Euwayne. What are the chances that she marries a guy with the last name Wayne? Sometimes she'll go by her middle name, Denise, because everyone is always like, Your name is Euwayne Wayne?” Reggie Wayne on his mother

Miami Hurricanes Results

Spring Game:

Mario Cristobal — "We have a long, long way to go. We are encouraged and enthused about it, but these guys have no right to hear praise right now. They have done nothing. Absolutely nothing, and we are going to have the most challenging and productive offseason during my time here at the University of Miami."

Darian Mensah — "Yeah, I'm just trying to take it all in," Mensah said. "One day at a time, it's a blessing to be in this position, and I really do truly love this place already, so it's been awesome."

Miami Hurricanes Schedule

Miami Baseball — Game Three: Miami at Stanford

We'll Leave You With This

👀Looks Familiar pic.twitter.com/2icRn3LqSs — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) April 18, 2026

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube,and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: