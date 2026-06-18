Mark Fletcher Jr. Dives Deep Into Why He Stayed at Miami

The Miami Hurricanes enter the 2026 season with some of the best positional groups in the country. They have one of the best secondaries and receivers in the country, but one group might be the most underrated group in the country.

Miami's running back room continues to shine and breathe new life into the room, and it starts with their star senior back, Mark Fletcher Jr.

Moreover, his future with the Hurricanes started to become uncertain when he went on to have the best running back streak in CFP history. However, for Fletcher, his choice was simple and easy. He was always going to finish his career in college as an all-time great, and it was also going to be him in the orange and green.

"You know, as a little boy, I always watched these great players like somebody behind the wall, Edgerrin James, you know, we in his team meeting room, watched all the greats, even defensive players, Sean Taylor, Ray Lewis. Like just all those guys I watched as a little kid," Fletcher said on an appearance on Adam Breneman's Next Up. "And now as little kids, you know, looking at me and I'm one of them, it's just a, it's a blessing.

"That's all I see. You know, privilege, it's a, it's a blessing. You know, you have that privilege to be called a Hurricane, be looked at as the face of this program right now. And no, it's, it's no weight on my shoulders. I just have to come here, you know, do my job and I just, I just love doing it. I just love doing it. And I'll do anything for the school. And I, I believe they know that. And it's just a blessing. There's no stress at all."

Furthermore, Fletcher has gotten everything he has wanted out of being a Hurricane. He has been a main reason why the team has been brought back to national relevance, while also being one of the best leaders on the team.

"Well, I love what this program has gotten to. I've seen where it was before I got here, and I trusted Coach Cristobal, where is it really building back this program. And I feel like I really, and now that I'm sitting here and you asking me this question, I think that I really did it for my little self, like the kid who was watching Miami.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"I seen how great Miami was, seen the great players who they had, and shoot, if I could help Miami, you know, get, you know, at least a little closer to that, you know, I got one more year to do it, I would love to do that. So I feel like I'm doing what little Mark Fletcher would do. I'm making him proud. And at the end of the day, that's all I wanna do."

Fletcher will head into this season with one mission on his mind. He looks to be one of the best players in the country and solidifies his place in Hurricanes history.

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