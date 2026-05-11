Miami Focuses on One Key Objective: Make a Statement Against No. 11 Florida State

CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes (35-15, 15-12 ACC) have been dealt a blessing in the final week of the regular season of the 2026 college baseball year; they get to challenge an in-state rival that holds plenty of opportunity ahead of them.

"It's Florida State weekend, exciting times, and it's always a fun rivalry, going to Tallahassee and ending the season that way," head coach J.D. Arteaga said.

Moreover, this is the best time for the Hurricanes to make a statement in Arteaga's eyes. They have gone under the radar for the tail end of the season, and against the No. 11-ranked team in the country, it's a chance for Miami to shake up the ACC and college baseball.

Miami catcher Alex Sosa after a home run to take the lead against the Duke Blue Devils. | Miami Athletics

"The way I see it, it's a great opportunity to go to a top-ranked team on the road, and make a statement," Arteaga said. "Our schedule in the ACC, we have missed some of those top teams, that's just the way the schedule worked out, but now we have an opportunity to show what we can do."

However, the Canes' ups and downs this season are one of the biggest keys to this series. The majority of Miami's losses have come from self-inflicted errors. It's going to take this team to focus on the objective to clear. The other is their bullpen.

"That's the problem with the inconsistencies," Arteaga said. "You see the way those guys threw on Saturday, you get excited. I told some of those guys, now you are really here and I expect it all the time. If you are able to do it once you are able to do it all the time, which I know is not realistic, but they are capable of doing it.

Miami Hurricanes pitcher Rob Evans against the Duke Blue Devils | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

"It's not a talent thing, or ability thing, it's just consistency. It's tough to assess, and that is where the decision-making comes into play. It's tough to make a decision because you don't know what you are going to get. It's a lot of young guys in that bullpen, but they are not freshmen anymore. We are going to need them to get to where we want to get to."

Still, if one thing is consistent with this team's offense. Alex Sosa and Derek Williams are battling it out for the home run king this season, but both also know that this series is a stepping stone for what they want this season.

"The better we do, the higher the expectations, and the higher the rankings, I guess," Sosa said. "We don't really look at that, we just try to win with every opportunity."

Miami Hurricanes catcher Alex Sosa (13) and right fielder Derek Williams (2) against Lafayette | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

Furthermore, this is still a rivalry game. Back-to-back year Fan Favorite winner Jake Ogden also knows that. In simple terms, we don't like you, you don't like us, and we are going to play with that energy to win.

"Yeah, we definitely don't like these guys," Ogden said in a few words. "It's going to be a little more energy, but it's also better that it's at the end of the year. It's going to be that playoff atmosphere."

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