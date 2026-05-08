J.D. Arteaga Proves Injury Update for All-American Hitter

CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes are entering week three without their superstar hitter Daniel Cuvet.

In his place has been freshman Gabriel Milano, who has done a great job for the short time that he has been on the field. A few errors here and there, but he is swinging the ball well for what it is.

"He's swinging the bat great," head coach J.D. Arteaga said. "He's got some base hits, he's definitely not shying away from anything and and he's got some good at bats, even when he makes outs, they're good at bats, he's not overmatched. I'm not going to say we don't miss Cuvet, but he's done a great job stepping in there and he's holding his own."

However, even with the positive strides the budding star freshman is making, having Cuvet back would help the Hurricanes' chances of making a deeper run in the ACC and NCAA Tournament.

Arteaga still doesn't have a timetable for Cuvet's return, but he is optimistic that he will get positive news soon.

"It's a stress fracture so I think the next step is he has an appointment tomorrow, if I'm not mistaken, with a back specialist and they're going to run the same test that they found the stress fracture last week and until it's gone or it heals, it's there's really nothing you can do," Arteaga said after the game one victory over Louisville. "There's no rehab for it. It's a matter of the bone healing and then starting his rehab and see when he's ready to play again.

"I wish I could give you a time table," Arteaga continued. "There there really isn't one. The longer he's out, the longer it might take for him to come back in as far as getting back into the baseball swing of things because it's it's not like last year when a guy has a hamate or knee where they can kind of stay active and maybe do some certain drills and swing the bat. He can't do anything at all, so it's something definitely that's tough to come back from. So the longer he's out, the longer the recovery is going to be. We are just hoping for good news tomorrow."

Now the Hurricanes will look to win a series against the Louisville Cardinals, winning their final home series of the season.

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