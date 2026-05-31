Miami Fumbles Prime Opportunity Against No. 8 Florida in Gainesville Regional

The culmination of the season started against the Florida Gators, and the Miami Hurricanes dropped their game 22-10 against the Gators, thanks to many unearned runs and a terrible job on the bullpen.

The first inning started with a disaster. Everything that could go wrong would go wrong. Errors and a terrible start from Miami’s starter, AJ Ciscar.

The Hurricanes went to Ciscar hoping that the trend of up and down games would favor the positive side, but after two outs, the score was 6-1, and the battle from behind would start for Miami.

Ciscar would be pulled after giving up one earned run and five coming unearned.

It would come down to the Canes bullpen and offensive firepower. They would battle back, but it wouldn't be enough because of the mismanagement of the bullpen and the arms that J.D Arteaga would throw in to try and hold off the Gators, but it wouldn't be enough thanks to the offensive fury.

The Canes would battle back to 8-8 in the bottom of the 6th inning, but because of the arms of Ryan Bilka and the questionable decision thanks to J. D. Arteaga, the Canes would give up runs that would allow the Gators to stack runs while the Canes would struggle to bounce back.

It is the culmination of the season with the Cane battling against teams that would be ranked higher or have a better standing than them, but they would struggle to get the best of them.

It would be the Canes' bullpen that would cost them while also building a 10-plus run lead against them. Miami would try to respond offensively, but the errors would cost the Canes in the end, with four errors and more than 11 unearned runs that would push them into the losers' bracket just to get the Canes back to face the Gators for a chance to keep their season alive.

Miami will face Troy again in the loser bracket to get the right to battle the Gators in the winners bracket again to force a game seven against the host team for a chance to host Supers with some help in the Hattiesburg Regional.

Miami has one chance, and they will use it to try and force a game seven against the Gators to get one more chance to get a regional host.

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