Miami Hurricanes Ace Selected in the 3rd Round of the MLB Draft
The Miami Hurricanes are returning most of its roster from last season, but one player was a clear lock for the MLB Draft. The Hurricanes' ace Griffin Hugus has been selected with the 91st pick in the third round of the 2025 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners.
Through the ups and downs, the Canes could always rely on Hugus to produce at a high level. He finished the season with 17 appearances, all starts, with a 4.16 ERA in 93.0 innings with 93 strikeouts, only giving up 10 home runs, throwing two complete games (North Carolina and Columbia in the NCAA Regionals) while keeping a smile on his face, leading the Canes back to prominence.
What is also interesting to note is that he did not start as only a pitcher. He was a two-way player during his time at Cincinnati. In his one year with the Canes, he committed to fully being a pitcher, and it paid off.
Hugus will now take on a new challenge, working his way up through the minors before his inevitable debut in the majors. What is left behind for the Canes are several talented young arms, as well as his brother, who just recently transferred to play with the Canes.
Hugus's stint, while short, will go down as one of the many new leaves the Hurricanes had to turn to get back to where they want to be. He will be remembered as one of the great pitchers the Canes have seen in recent memory as he takes his next step as a pitcher.