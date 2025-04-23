Miami's Jake Ogden Named to the 2025 Brooks Wallace Award Watch List
Miami Hurricanes junior shortstop Jake Ogden was named to the 2025 Brooks Wallace Award Watch List, the College Baseball Foundation announced Friday.
The award is presented annually to the nation’s top shortstop and is named in honor of former Texas Tech standout Brooks Wallace, who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980. Wallace died of leukemia at age 27.
Ogden transferred from UNC Greensboro. He has started all 38 games for the Hurricanes this season and leads the team in five major offensive categories. He paces Miami in batting average (.333), at-bats (147), runs (33), hits (49) and stolen bases (10-for-10).
In many ways, he has been one of the best players, if not the best player, on the team, and head coach J.D. Arteaga loves what he brings to the table. Now he has been listed with some of the best shortstops in the country.
Full Watch List:
2025 Brooks Wallace Player of the Year Award Watch List
Name, School, Conference
· Trent Abel, Cal State Northridge, Big West
· Alex Adams, Air Force, Mountain West
· Landon Akers, Bellarmine, Atlantic Sun
· Alex Alicia, Louisville, ACC
· Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas, SEC
· Nick Arias, Abilene Christian, WAC
· Aiva Arquette, Oregon State, Independent
· Davis Baker, Penn, Ivy League
· Dillon Baker, Miami (OH), MAC
· Michael Ball, Nevada, Mountain West
· Emilio Barreras, Grand Canyon, WAC
· Eric Becker, Virginia, ACC
· Tyler Bell, Kentucky, SEC
· Beny Bikar, Southern, SWAC
· Chase Bloomer, SIUE, OVC
· Kolby Branch, Georgia, SEC
· Armando Briseno, Long Beach State, Big West
· Dylan Carey, Nebraska, Big Ten
· Yomar Carreras, Rutgers, Big Ten
· Benjamin Casillas, Michigan, Big Ten
· Nate Castellon, Cal Poly, Big West
· Roch Cholowsky, UCLA, Big Ten
· Wallace Clark, Duke, ACC
· Lukas Cook, Purdue, Big Ten
· Jack Cotrone, Davidson, Atlantic 10
· Sam Decarlo, Washington, Big Ten
· Justin Decriscio, NC State, ACC
· Ahmar Denatto, Prairie View A&M, SWAC
· Tyler Epstein, Missouri State, MVC
· Deric Fabian, Auburn, SEC
· Ryne Farber, Texas State, Sun Belt
· Jalin Flores, Texas, SEC
· Bradley Frye, Mercer, Southern
· Nomar Garcia, Indiana State, MVC
· Jonathan Gomez, Farleigh Dickinson, Northeast
· Jack Goodman, Northeastern, CAA
· Dylan Grego, Ball State, MAC
· Kevin Hager, Cornell, Ivy League
· Cam Hassert, Loyola Marymount, West Coast
· Kai Holm, Lipscomb, Atlantic Sun
· Marek Houston, Wake Forest, ACC
· Core Jackson, Utah, Big 12
· Antonio Jimenez, UCF, Big 12
· Kevin Jones, UNCW, CAA
· Camden Karczewski, Purdue Ft Wayne, Horizon
· Hunter Keen, Radford, Big South
· Tyriq Kemp, Baylor, Big 12
· Ryan Kennell, Gardner-Webb, Big South
· Brodie Kresser, West Virginia, Big 12
· Jimmy King, Holy Cross, Patriot
· Matt King, Arizona State, Big 12
· Alex Kizearry, Quinnipiac, MAAC
· Jake Lambdin, Xavier, BIG EAST
· Isaiah Lane, San Diego, West Coast
· Maddox Latta, Cal State Fullerton, Big West
· Justin Lebron, Alabama, SEC
· Brando Leroux, FAU, AAC
· Tyler Lichtenberger, Appalachian State, Sun Belt
· Alex Lodise, Florida State, ACC
· Kyle Lodise, Georgia Tech, ACC
· Isaac Lopez, UTRGV, Southland
· Alex Madera, North Carolina, ACC
· Maximus Martin, Kansas State, Big 12
· Luke Mathews, Kent State, MAC
· Jonathan Mendez, UC Santa Barbara, Big West
· Lorenzo Meola, Stetson, Atlantic Sun
· Jared Mettam, Saint Mary’s College, West Coast
· Steven Milam, LSU, SEC
· Cody Miller, East Tennessee State, Southern
· Sam Miller, Columbia, Ivy League
· Gable Mitchell, Iowa, Big Ten
· Maddox Molony, Oregon, Big Ten
· JR Nelson, Ohio, MAC
· Charlie Niehaus, Cincinnati, Big 12
· Ben North, Creighton, BIG EAST
· Sheehan O'connor, New Mexico State, Conference USA
· Jake Ogden, Miami, ACC
· Ray Ortiz, NJIT, American East
· Michael Perazzo, Sacramento State, WAC
· Rob Rispoli, Connecticut, BIG EAST
· Shai Robinson, Illinois State, MVC
· TJ Rogers, San Francisco, West Coast
· Trent Rumley, Canisius, MAAC
· TJ Salvaggio, Southeastern Louisiana, Southland
· Blake Schaaf, Georgetown, BIG EAST
· Jake Schaffner, North Dakota State, Summit
· Colby Shelton, Florida, SEC
· Ike Shirey, Tarleton State, WAC
· Brady Short, Central Connecticut, Northeast
· Carter Sintek, South Dakota State, Summit
· Clayton Slack, Southern Indiana, OVC
· Zane Spinn, Lamar, Southland
· Trent Turner, Western Carolina, Southern
· Jonathan Vastine, Vanderbilt, SEC
· Michael Whooley, Villanova, BIG EAST
· Jaxson Willits, Oklahoma, SEC
· Matt Wolfe, Middle Tennessee, Conference USA
· Kade Wood, Mississippi Valley State, SWAC
· Drew Wyers, Bryant, American East
· Ryan Wynn, Wofford, Southern
· Colin Yeaman, UC Irvine, Big West