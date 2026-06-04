Miami Loses Starting Arm Tate DeRias to the Transfer Portal

The transfer portal is nearly open for college baseball, and the Miami Hurricanes have seen some success with it over the past two seasons.

The Hurricanes have been able to land Jake Ogden, Alex Sosa, Griffin Hugus, Rob Evans, Derek Williams, and many others, to name a few, who have become greats for the program, trying to find its way back to Omaha.

However, the team has also seen many departures. Moreover, the Canes are losing a potential starting arm for next season after getting benched halfway through the season.

Right handed pitcher Tate DeRias is entering the transfer portal, after a massive sophomore slump.

Miami RHP Tate DeRias is entering the transfer portal, I've been told.



DeRias stepped up down the stretch for the #Canes during his freshman year as a starter, and in his two years at Miami, he threw 57 1/3 innings with 50 K's pic.twitter.com/JdO83IdQrb — Andrew Riedell (@RiedellAndrew) June 4, 2026

DeRias entered the season as a clear starter for the Hurricanes after an impressive showing during his freshman year as the Canes' Sunday guy, after many arms would go down with injury.

This season was the complete opposite. DeRias fell off a cliff to start the season that would put him on the bench instantly after giving up homer after homer and hit after hit. Everything in his arsenal would just be left hanging in the middle and teams took full advantage of it.

In 20 innings pitched, DeRias had an ERA of 12.15 and only five starts. His freshman season saw him make seven starts, finishing with a 5.77 ERA in 43.2 innings. It was a clear sign of regression from the talented righty, who also saw J.D. Arteaga go to him less unless they got into blowout situations, similar to the Florida game in the Gainesville Regional.

Now in the transfer portal, he will look for a new chance at another school to try to rebound from his down year.

The Hurricances also only have a few arms on the roster heading into next season as a projections.

AJ Ciscar, Sebastian Santos-Olson, and Lazaro Collera could be the starting rotation for next season, while out of the pen, Jack Dorso, Nick Robert, Jake Dorn, and TJ Coats look to stay on the roster for another season.

The Hurricanes need the depth and a consistent rotation of players in the pen that they have lacked for years at a time now. With DeRias now entering his name into the portal, it is one of those chances that it could come down to who is there at the right time for the Canes, who also look to hit the portal hard for some of the top arms in the country.

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