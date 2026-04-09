Miami's Offense Continues to Power Their Omaha-Centered Goals

Offensively, the Miami Hurricanes have a team that could give anyone a run for their money during the NCAA Tournament and the College Baseball World Series.

It's what is powering the Canes during their hot streak, as they prepare to take on Wake Forest, both teams fighting for a spot in the top 25 and potential regional seeding.

Moreover, the Canes' offense continues to thrive at the right time. Statistically, they have a top-10 offense in the country and a top-three offense in the ACC.

Can't argue these numbers 🔢🔥 pic.twitter.com/evUNgl9fx7 — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) April 9, 2026

Miami's current national rankings: No. 2 in runs scored (339), No. 4 in hits (374), tied 7th in doubles (79), No. 11 in team batting average (.324), No. 11 in SLG% (.56), tied 13th in the nation in HR (57).

It also helps when one of the "worst hitters on the team" is a former Golden Spikes semi-finalist who is chasing a program record. The lowest batting average for the consistent starting rotation for Miami is currently Vance Sheahan at .302, and Daniel Cuvet at .303. Cuvet has 11 homers and 40 RBIs.

The Canes offense is led by senior Derek Williams, who is having the best season of his career. He leads the Canes in hits (48), home runs (13), and batting average (.407). For the first time in his career, he was also named to the Golden Spikes Midseason Watchlist alongside Cuvet, but even with the honor, the goal remains the same.

Yeah. No, it feels super good," Williams said of the honor. "Just want to say a big thank you to the coaches, my teammates, and just like kind of just all the hard work I put in. Just nice to see that. But it's a long season and got a lot to go, and even if I were to win the Golden Spikes and we weren't to go and make a playoff run, I wouldn't be happy.

"I mean, I would obviously be happy I won the thing, but I wouldn't be happy overall with how the season turned out. So, as much as I can help the team succeed and help the team win, and I want to make a run, and I want to go farther than what we did last year. So, that's my main goal. And if I can win it along the way, that'd be even better."

How to Watch Miami's Next ACC Matchup:

Miami right fielder Derek Williams Against Florida Gulf Coast and hitting a home run. | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

Who: Miami and Wake Forest

When:

Friday, April 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 11, at 6:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 12, at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mark Light Stadium, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ACCNX

Last Time Out, Wake Forest: Wake Forest battled and dropped a tightly contested game to No. 11 Coastal Carolina (24-8, 11-1 Sun Belt) 2-1 on Tuesday night. Their bullpen led the way while the offense struggled against solid pitching.

Last Time Out, Miami: The Miami Hurricanes (25-8, 6-6 ACC) survived a late comeback by the FIU Panthers Tuesday night at Mark Light Field, 9-7. Miami reliever TJ Coats (5-1) earned the win, delivering a strong outing with 6.0 innings pitched, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with two walks while recording a career-high seven strikeouts.

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