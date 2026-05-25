Miami Prepares for Gainesville Regional Without Its Home Run King
Miami third baseman Daniel Cuvet was on pace to take the all-time crown in home runs this season before he suffered a stress fracture in his back after the Stanford series victory during the regular season.
Weeks have gone by without the star third baseman in the lineup, but with the Miami Hurricanes playing outstanding, even with him missing, all signs pointed to his return in Regionals once they were announced.
That is now not the case.
"He's still swinging the bat," head coach J.D. Arteaga said. "Likely won't see him this week, but he is progressing...slowly progressing. The longer we play, the better chance we all have to see him play."
Cuvet has seen the field 41 times this season and remained one of the most productive hitters in the ACC, batting .305 with 12 home runs, 45 RBI, and 14 doubles. Now, all attention turns towards Freshman Gabriel Milano, who has batted in his place since the West Coast road trip.
Even without Cuvet, the Hurricanes' offense has still been explosive and more balanced. Cuvet is a monster bat, but he was clearly struggling with his swings towards the latter part of the season. The All-American third baseman has always been a slow starter, but always picked it up once it was time for a post season run.
Without him, the lineup allows the freshman trio of Milano, Alonzo Alvarez, and Dylan Dubovik more time to shine, as they did in the ACC Tournament.
However, if the Canes want to make a trip to Omaha, it starts with getting Cuvet back into the lineup, giving more power-hitting for a team with deep goals.
Miami turns it's attention to Troy, who was the last team in the dance this season.
Gainesville Regional
- Florida
- Miami
- Troy
- Rider
Gainesville Regional hosted by Florida
#1 Florida (39-19) vs. #4 Rider (33-18), 1 p.m., ESPN+
#2 Miami (FL) (38-18) vs. #3 Troy (32-29), 6 p.m., ACCN
NCAA Tournament National Seeds
- UCLA, 51-6
- Georgia Tech, 48-9
- Georgia, 45-12
- Auburn, 38-19
- North Carolina, 45-11-1
- Texas, 40-13
- Alabama, 37-19
- Florida, 39-19
Los Angeles Regional
- UCLA, (51-6)
- Virginia Tech, (30-24)
- Cal Poly, (36-22)
- St. Mary (34-25)
Atlanta Regional
- Georgia Tech, (48-9)
- Oklahoma, (32-21
- Citadel, (35-24)
- UIC, (25-27-1)
Athens Regional
- Georgia, (46-12)
- Boston College, (36-21)
- Liberty, (41-19)
- LIU, (28-20)
Auburn Regional
- Auburn, (38-19)
- UCF, (31-21)
- NC State, (32-22)
- Milwaukee, (25-31)
Chapel Hill Regional
- North Carolina, (45-11-1)
- Tennessee, (38-20)
- East Carolina, (35-22-1)
- VCU, (34-22)
Austin Regional
- Texas, (40-13)
- UCSB, (38-18)
- Tarleton State, (37-19)
- Holy Cross, (25-28)
Tuscaloosa Regional
- Alabama, (37-19)
- Oklahoma State, (37-20)
- USC Upstate, (31-27)
- Alabama State, (31-21)
Gainesville Regional
- Florida, (39-19)
- Miami, (38-18)
- Troy, (32-29)
- Rider, (32-17)
Hattiesburg Regional
- Southern Miss, (44-15)
- Virginia, (36-21)
- Jacksonville State, (46-13)
- Little Rock, (36-26)
Tallahassee Regional
- Florida State, (38-17)
- Coastal Carolina, (37-20)
- NIU, (35-17)
- St. John's, (33-24)
Eugene Regional
- Oregon, (40-16)
- Oregon State, (43-12)
- Washington State, (28-25)
- Yale, (30-13)
College Station Regional
- Texas, A&M, (39-14)
- Southern Cal, (43-14)
- Texas State, (36-22)
- Lamar, (34-25)
Lincoln Regional
- Nebraska, (42-15)
- Ole Miss, (36-21)
- Arizona State, (37-19)
- South Dakota State, (23-30)
Starkville Regional
- Mississippi State, (40-17)
- Cincinnati, (37-20)
- Louisiana, (39-22)
- Lipscomb, (29-24)
Lawrence Regional
- Kansas, (42-16)
- Northeastern (38-20)
- Missouri State (34-19)
- Arkansas (39-20)
Morgantown Regional
- West Virginia, (39-14)
- Binghamton, (31-20)
- Kentucky, (31-21)
- Wake Forest, (38-19)
- UCLA, 51-6
- Georgia Tech, 48-9
- Georgia, 45-12
- Auburn, 38-19
- North Carolina, 45-11-1
- Texas, 40-13
- Alabama, 37-19
- Florida, 39-19
Los Angeles Regional
- UCLA, (51-6)
- Virginia Tech, (30-24)
- Cal Poly, (36-22)
- St. Mary (34-25)
Atlanta Regional
- Georgia Tech, (48-9)
- Oklahoma, (32-21
- Citadel, (35-24)
- UIC, (25-27-1)
Athens Regional
- Georgia, (46-12)
- Boston College, (36-21)
- Liberty, (41-19)
- LIU, (28-20)
Auburn Regional
- Auburn, (38-19)
- UCF, (31-21)
- NC State, (32-22)
- Milwaukee, (25-31)
Chapel Hill Regional
- North Carolina, (45-11-1)
- Tennessee, (38-20)
- East Carolina, (35-22-1)
- VCU, (34-22)
Austin Regional
- Texas, (40-13)
- UCSB, (38-18)
- Tarleton State, (37-19)
- Holy Cross, (25-28)
Tuscaloosa Regional
- Alabama, (37-19)
- Oklahoma State, (37-20)
- USC Upstate, (31-27)
- Alabama State, (31-21)
Gainesville Regional
- Florida, (39-19)
- Miami, (38-18)
- Troy, (32-29)
- Rider, (32-17)
Starkville Regional
- Mississippi State, (
- Cincinnati, (
- Louisiana, (
- Lipscomb, (
Lawrence Regional
- Kansas, (42-16)
- Northeastern (38-20)
- Missouri State (34-19)
- Arkansas (39-20)
Morgantown Regional
- West Virginia, (39-14)
- Binghamton, (31-20)
- Kentucky, (31-21)
- Wake Forest, (38-19)
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5