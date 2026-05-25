Miami Prepares for Gainesville Regional Without Its Home Run King

Miami third baseman Daniel Cuvet was on pace to take the all-time crown in home runs this season before he suffered a stress fracture in his back after the Stanford series victory during the regular season.

Weeks have gone by without the star third baseman in the lineup, but with the Miami Hurricanes playing outstanding, even with him missing, all signs pointed to his return in Regionals once they were announced.

That is now not the case.

Miami Hurricanes third baseman Daniel Cuvet (14) against Pitt throwing to first baseman Todd Hudson (18) | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

"He's still swinging the bat," head coach J.D. Arteaga said. "Likely won't see him this week, but he is progressing...slowly progressing. The longer we play, the better chance we all have to see him play."

Cuvet has seen the field 41 times this season and remained one of the most productive hitters in the ACC, batting .305 with 12 home runs, 45 RBI, and 14 doubles. Now, all attention turns towards Freshman Gabriel Milano, who has batted in his place since the West Coast road trip.

Gabriel Milano has been a consistent bat and learning on the job, but now another freshman is looking to make an impact this post season https://t.co/UHIzXa4ntv — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) May 25, 2026

Even without Cuvet, the Hurricanes' offense has still been explosive and more balanced. Cuvet is a monster bat, but he was clearly struggling with his swings towards the latter part of the season. The All-American third baseman has always been a slow starter, but always picked it up once it was time for a post season run.

Without him, the lineup allows the freshman trio of Milano, Alonzo Alvarez, and Dylan Dubovik more time to shine, as they did in the ACC Tournament.

However, if the Canes want to make a trip to Omaha, it starts with getting Cuvet back into the lineup, giving more power-hitting for a team with deep goals.

Miami turns it's attention to Troy, who was the last team in the dance this season.

Gainesville Regional

Florida Miami Troy Rider

Gainesville Regional hosted by Florida

#1 Florida (39-19) vs. #4 Rider (33-18), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Miami (FL) (38-18) vs. #3 Troy (32-29), 6 p.m., ACCN

NCAA Tournament National Seeds

UCLA, 51-6 Georgia Tech, 48-9 Georgia, 45-12 Auburn, 38-19 North Carolina, 45-11-1 Texas, 40-13 Alabama, 37-19 Florida, 39-19

Los Angeles Regional

UCLA, (51-6) Virginia Tech, (30-24) Cal Poly, (36-22) St. Mary (34-25)

Atlanta Regional

Georgia Tech, (48-9) Oklahoma, (32-21 Citadel, (35-24) UIC, (25-27-1)

Athens Regional

Georgia, (46-12) Boston College, (36-21) Liberty, (41-19) LIU, (28-20)

Auburn Regional

Auburn, (38-19) UCF, (31-21) NC State, (32-22) Milwaukee, (25-31)

Chapel Hill Regional

North Carolina, (45-11-1) Tennessee, (38-20) East Carolina, (35-22-1) VCU, (34-22)

Austin Regional

Texas, (40-13) UCSB, (38-18) Tarleton State, (37-19) Holy Cross, (25-28)

Tuscaloosa Regional

Alabama, (37-19) Oklahoma State, (37-20) USC Upstate, (31-27) Alabama State, (31-21)

Gainesville Regional

Florida, (39-19) Miami, (38-18) Troy, (32-29) Rider, (32-17)

Hattiesburg Regional

Southern Miss, (44-15) Virginia, (36-21) Jacksonville State, (46-13) Little Rock, (36-26)

Tallahassee Regional

Florida State, (38-17) Coastal Carolina, (37-20) NIU, (35-17) St. John's, (33-24)

Eugene Regional

Oregon, (40-16) Oregon State, (43-12) Washington State, (28-25) Yale, (30-13)

College Station Regional

Texas, A&M, (39-14) Southern Cal, (43-14) Texas State, (36-22) Lamar, (34-25)

Lincoln Regional

Nebraska, (42-15) Ole Miss, (36-21) Arizona State, (37-19) South Dakota State, (23-30)

Starkville Regional

Mississippi State, (40-17) Cincinnati, (37-20) Louisiana, (39-22) Lipscomb, (29-24)

Lawrence Regional

Kansas, (42-16) Northeastern (38-20) Missouri State (34-19) Arkansas (39-20)

Morgantown Regional

West Virginia, (39-14) Binghamton, (31-20) Kentucky, (31-21) Wake Forest, (38-19)

UCLA, 51-6 Georgia Tech, 48-9 Georgia, 45-12 Auburn, 38-19 North Carolina, 45-11-1 Texas, 40-13 Alabama, 37-19 Florida, 39-19

Los Angeles Regional

UCLA, (51-6) Virginia Tech, (30-24) Cal Poly, (36-22) St. Mary (34-25)

Atlanta Regional

Georgia Tech, (48-9) Oklahoma, (32-21 Citadel, (35-24) UIC, (25-27-1)

Athens Regional

Georgia, (46-12) Boston College, (36-21) Liberty, (41-19) LIU, (28-20)

Auburn Regional

Auburn, (38-19) UCF, (31-21) NC State, (32-22) Milwaukee, (25-31)

Chapel Hill Regional

North Carolina, (45-11-1) Tennessee, (38-20) East Carolina, (35-22-1) VCU, (34-22)

Austin Regional

Texas, (40-13) UCSB, (38-18) Tarleton State, (37-19) Holy Cross, (25-28)

Tuscaloosa Regional

Alabama, (37-19) Oklahoma State, (37-20) USC Upstate, (31-27) Alabama State, (31-21)

Gainesville Regional

Florida, (39-19) Miami, (38-18) Troy, (32-29) Rider, (32-17)

Starkville Regional

Mississippi State, ( Cincinnati, ( Louisiana, ( Lipscomb, (

Lawrence Regional

Kansas, (42-16) Northeastern (38-20) Missouri State (34-19) Arkansas (39-20)

Morgantown Regional

West Virginia, (39-14) Binghamton, (31-20) Kentucky, (31-21) Wake Forest, (38-19)

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