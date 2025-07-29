Miami's Carson Fischer Inks Deal With Washington Nationals
Miami right-handed pitcher Carson Fischer signed with the Washington Nationals following the conclusion of the 2025 season.
Fischer, a Hudsonville, Michigan native, led the Hurricanes with 30 appearances in 2025. The veteran right-hander tallied 29 strikeouts across 36.2 innings, posting a 5.40 ERA while holding opposing hitters to a .255 batting average.
Fischer joins fellow Hurricanes pitchers Griffin Hugus (Seattle Mariners, round 3), Brian Walters (Philadelphia Phillies, round 8), Reese Lumpkin (signed, Seattle Mariners), and catcher Tanner Smith (signed, Atlanta Braves) in the professional ranks.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Active in the Transfer Portal
Thanks to most of the Canes pitchers getting called up the the majors, the bullpen has been depleted. head coach J.D. Arteaga has worked on fixing that issue as he continues to add more and more players to the roster.
Miami baseball is shaping up to be one of the best teams in the country for next season.
After the announcement of most of its roster returning, the Canes have added more arms to the bullpen, the most recent being undefeated Austin Peay starter (8-0) Lyndon Glidewell.
They have also added Alabama transfer pitcher, Packy Bradley-Cooney. The Canes Bullpen is even better than last year which tackles one of the major issues they saw from the year before.
